The reason for Jokowi's lawyer is not willing to show the original diploma: Batman Trap





Jakarta, kompas.com – The 7th presidential lawyer of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo was reluctant to show the original diploma Jokowi To the public, in the middle of the climb of the news false degree circulating on social networks. Jokowi's lawyer, Rivai Kusumanegara The reason, on the basis of the legal principle, must be carried out by those who accuse the false diploma of Jokowi. After all, it seems to be a degree of proof of a degree by rumor scattering is not to test the truth. “Because from the start, we saw this request not to test the truth, more in turns and other interests,” said Rivai at a press conference in Senayan, Central Jakarta, Monday (05/14/2025). Read also: Legal advice: False accusations of Jokowi diploma are not true and misleading Rivai said it was increasingly proven when the Chancellor and the Dean Gadjah Mada University (UGM) shows a copy. Instead of being finished, the Jokowi diploma problem actually raises new questions on social networks. Even so, he understood, UGM did it in good faith so that there is no longer a long debate. “What happened was not over, but what happened was a new problem. Police, the photo, so it's in accordance with our supposition, so we see that it is only a Batman trap,” said Rivai. “But whatever we respect, appreciate the measures taken by the UGM, as an editing institution, perhaps the faith is good, so that this problem is finished. But it is true, our assumption snowball“, He added. Read also: About the Jokowi diploma, not only was Jokowi continued before the Solo City district court He also declared that the lawyer would show the original Jokowi diploma if it was actually legally requested. He said, as proof in the field of the law, mainly when the trial was again brought. “We do not want to show, but as long as we are asked by an order of the court, by the police, including for example if our words also make legal efforts, we will naturally show that actively to the officials of the law concerned,” he said. Previously reported, the question of questions Jokowi's false diploma Return crowded on social networks. The question of this false diploma began to be discussed for two years ago to have him pursued three times in court. But throughout this, this case was won by Jokowi.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/04/14/18202581/alasan-pengacara-jokowi-ogah-tunjukkan-ijazah-asli-jebakan-batman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos