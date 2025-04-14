Trump threatens new prices on smartphones a few days after having exempt them





Donald Trump says that Chinese manufacturing smartphones and other electronics will not be exempt from prices – adding that they simply move in a “bucket” of different sampling.

European stock markets rebounded on Monday morning after Friday’s official announcement that some of these products would escape withdrawals up to 145%.

China called Donald Trump to “completely cancel” his pricing diet and “return to the right way to mutual respect”.

However, US officials said on Sunday that products would be in place at a “semiconductor rate”, Trump, who should reveal more details later.

The secretary of the United States of trade Howard Lutnick said that the new sample would be added to a multitude of world rates that the United States imposed earlier this month, then stopped for 90 days.

“We need our drugs and we need semiconductors and our electronics to be built in America,” he added.

On Saturday, an American customs opinion revealed that smartphones, computers and certain other electronic devices would be excluded from the 125% rate on goods entering the country from China.

But Trump rang on social networks, saying that there was no exemption for these products and called such reports on this false opinion. Instead, he said that “they just move to another” bucket “price.

Trump added: “We examine the semiconductors and the entire supply chain in electronics in the next surveys on national security prices.”

He said he would provide an update on Monday on semiconductor tasks.

Daily devices such as smartphones and laptops depend on semiconductors, which are small and powerful pieces of technology that form the basic elements of modern calculation.

Sony announced on Monday that it announced that it increased the price of its flagship game console, PlayStation 5, by around 10% in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, citing a “difficult economic environment”, inflation and fluctuating exchange rates. He has not announced price increases in the United States.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce had described Trump's exemptions as a “small step” by the United States, and said Beijing “evaluated the impact” of the decision.

But the suggestion of Trump administration officials for future samples could alleviate the hopes of a thaw in the protectionist posture of the two rivals.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer was invited on Sunday if there were plans for Trump to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

“Right now, we have no plan on this subject,” he said during an appearance on the CBS Nation.

Trump imposed a 54% amount rate on imports of products from China in early April, before degenerating at the current rate of 145%.

In its own Tit-For-Tat prices, China imposed 34%samples from American products, before increasing it to 84%, then 125%, which entered into force on Saturday.

By announcing its last prices, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said last week that it “would fight until the end” if the United States “insist on provoking a pricing war or a trade war”.

Late Saturday, when he went to Miami, Florida, Trump said he would give more details on the exemptions at the start of next week.

The White House argued that it uses prices as a negotiation tactic to extract more favorable commercial terms from other countries.

Trump said his policy would reassure injustice in the global trade system, as well as to bring back jobs and factories to the United States.

However, its interventions have experienced massive fluctuations on the stock market and have raised fears of a decrease in world trade which could have a training effect on jobs and individual economies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c62z54gwd22o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos