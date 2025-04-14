SC emits an opinion on the CJ IHC acting in the case of transfer of judges





Listen to the article

The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court published on Monday opinions to the acting chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) and two other judges, because it took pleadings contesting their recent transfer to the CI and the related modifications in the list of anerties of the Court.

A bench of five members, led by judge Muhammad Ali Mazhar and including the Judge Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Shahid Bilal Hassan, Salahuddin Panhwar and Shakeel Ahmed, have heard several petitions filed by five IHC and others.

The Ministry of Law, on February 1, published a notification for the transfer of judge Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, judge Khadim Hussain Soomro and judge Muhammad Asif – respectively of the High Court of Lahore, the High Court of Sindh and the High Court of Balutchistan at the IHC.

After this transfer, the IHC has published a new seniority list, classifying Judge Dogar as a senior judge. Five IHC judges – judge Mohin Akhtar Kayani, Judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, judge Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, judge Babar Sattar and judge Saman Rafat Imtiaz – then filed representations against Dogar Judge.

However, the IHC chief judge, Aamer Farooq, rejected these representations. After the elevation of Judge Farooq at the Supreme Court, judge Dogar was also raised as an acting chief of the IHC.

The judges of the IHC, the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, four associations of different bars and an order of Raja Muscat Riaz Khan have challenged the ordinance of judge Aamer Farooq at the Supreme Court.

During the hearing today, the attorney general of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan represented the government. The other legal representatives included Idrees Ashraf (on behalf of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Raja Muqsit), the former attorney general Munnir A. Malik and the lawyer Salahuddin Ahmed, representing the judges of the IHC.

The Superior Court issued opinions to the three transferred judges – Justice Dogar, judge Soomro and the Asif judge – as well as to the Attorney General. However, the bench rejected the petitioners' requests to prevent the transferred judges from continuing its judicial functions.

The hearing was postponed until April 17.

The pleadings

Petitions seek to declare the transfer of judges to the IHC as unconstitutional and to request that the judges transferred to the IHC be prevented from carrying out legal work until a final decision is taken on constitutional petitions.

They also argue that the transferred judges did not take an oath as the JUDGE of the IHC, adding that once the transferred judges have taken oath as the IHC judges, their seniority should be determined from the date on which the oath was administered to them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2539823/sc-issues-notice-to-acting-ihc-cj-in-judges-transfer-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos