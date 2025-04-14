



April 13 (UPI) – The White House published the results of President Donald Trump's vast physics on Sunday with his doctor, Captain Sean P. Barbabella.

Trump of 78, who is the oldest inaugurated president in history, suffered his annual physique with Barbabella at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

Barbabella said in a memo that he had carried out and supervised the exam, which included laboratory tests and consultations with 14 specialists.

The examination recorded Trump at 6 feet 3 inch and 224 pounds, with a heart rate at a rest of 62 BPM and a reading of the blood pressure of 128/74 mmhg. The results show that Trump has lost weight since he was recorded at 243 pounds during his first term in 2019.

The last exam also showed that Trump had scars on his right ear after being grazed by gunshots during an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

According to Barbabella's report, he was also a minor of the sun – which also revealed that a colonoscopy of July 2024 had found diverticulis and a Benin polyp and, at one point, the president had undergone cataract surgery.

The president takes medication for cholesterol control, heart prevention and a skin condition. It is also up to date on all vaccines.

Trump also received a cognitive assessment from Montreal, marking a perfect score of 30 out of 30, and boasted of the results of the excavation of his predecessor Joe Biden after the exam.

“President Trump presents excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully able to execute the duties of the commander -in -chief and the head of state,” said Barbabella.

Biden did not do any official cognitive test during his presidency, but was faced with a meticulous examination of political opponents and certain health professionals who questioned his mental acuity and called for greater transparency on his cognitive health.

Barbabella cited Trump's “active way of life”, including golf and meetings for his health.

