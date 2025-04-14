Global actions raised by the American stay for Donald Trumps Tech Prices





Global actions increased on signs on Monday that the consumer electronics imported into the United States from China could escape the most steep prices of Donald Trumps prices, while the stock markets found their foots after the creation of last week by the International Trade War.

The Wall Streets S&P 500 index won 1.7% at the opening bell, while the Nasdaq 100 with technology jumped 2.2%, after the White House was late Friday excluded smartphones and other consumer electronics from steep rates that it introduced earlier this month, including 125% derived from China.

Technological actions have led the advance, with the price of apples actions jumping from 7.5% to the opening of the market in the United States, losing some of these gains to exchange 5.3% more in the morning in New York.

Trump and Howard Lunick, US trade secretary, said on Sunday that the consumer electronics would rather be subject to a separate duty that the White House was preparing for semiconductors.

We did not know at what level the rates of the fleas would be set, but other functions that the Trump administration has imposed on individual sectors such as steel and aluminum suggest that they could be significantly lower than the samples currently imposed on China.

The Monday elevator on the US markets followed previous gains in Europe and Asia. Europes Benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 won 2.5% by the afternoon in Europe, while the UKS Blue-Chip FTSE 100 has climbed by 2%. Dutch manufacturers Besi and ASML increased 4.5% and 3.5% in the afternoon in Europe respectively.

The markets take the sign of relief they can, said Mitul Kotecha, head of the Macro Strategy of emerging markets at Barclays.

In comments to journalists on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said that his administration would show the flexibility of certain products and reported that he was going to speak to key companies to discuss the prices.

When asked what would be the semiconductor levy rate, he told journalists that he would announce it next week.

Trumps Balarying Prices, announced at a liberation day event this month, sparked unrest in the financial markets and sparked fears of a global recession. But the actions rallied at the end of the week, after Trumps decided to put a 90 -day break on the major reciprocal prices for most countries has fueled the optimism that the commercial scenario The worst case could be avoided.

The prospect of lower prices on popular consumption electronics would be a boost for Apple and other technological groups that count strongly on Chinese factories to make iPhones and other goods.

We could be the peak peak, said Michael Metcalfe, chief of the macro strategy at State Street Global Markets, adding that new exemptions were a reasonably significant recovery in terms of tariffs expected at the end of last week.

The dollar, which has slipped in recent weeks while investors have been selling American assets, stabilized, flat against a basket of its business partners.

Analysts said the markets were captured between signs of capitulation on American prices and concerns about the world's economy.

Trump is clearly back, said Luca Paolini, chief strategist for Pictet Asset Management. The markets feel that it is desperate to find a way to get out of here, but the damage cannot be completely canceled.

Despite the market rebound, many investors remain cautious.

Who knows what will be the next announcement, said Max Kettner, multi-active chief strategist at HSBC. Did not really buy today, big RIP ID, rather sells tears like today to sell a little more on the side of actions.

The yield of the US Treasury at 10 years old, which skyrocketed last week as the investors were spraying the growing trumps of prices on China, dropped from 0.09 percentage points to 4.41% as the price of the debt recovered.

The assets of the paradise were stable. The gold hit a fresh record of just over $ 3,245 per Troy Onece on Monday morning, before giving up his earnings.

The markets in Asia have rebounded, led by Hong Kongs Hang Seng index up 2.4%, Japan Nikkei 225 increasing by 1.2%and the wide topix up 0.9%.

The Mainland CSI 300 Chinas increased by 0.2%because official data showed that exports from the second economy in the world jumped last month in the midst of expeditions before prices take effect.

Exports increased by 12.4% in US dollars in March a year earlier, Chinas Custom Administration figures showed on Monday, above expectations and the greatest increase since October.

Imports dropped 4.3%, a lower contraction than the 8.4% drop in January-February period.

