Dare of PM Modi during the Waqf attack

In a total attack on Congress for his position against the Waqf law (amendment), Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today that the Congress had appeased only the Muslim fundamentalists and that his opposition to the new law proves it. He also asked why the congress does not appoint a Muslim president and reserves 50% of his electoral tickets for Muslim candidates.

The Prime Minister spoke during the inauguration ceremony of Hisar airport in Haryana. He said the airport will be an important step in the state development course. By remembering Br Ambedkar on his birthday, the Dalit icon and the Constitution architect, the Prime Minister said that Dr Ambedkar's struggle inspires his government. “Each decision and politics is dedicated to Babasahed Ambedkar,” he said.

Targeting the congress, he said that the opposition party made the constitution a tool to gain power. “During the urgency, the spirit of the Constitution was killed to preserve power. The Constitution speaks of a secular civil code, but the Congress has never implemented it. Today, a uniform civil code has been implemented in Uttarakhand. Unfortunately, the Congress is opposed.

“We must never forget what the Congress did to Babasaheb Ambedkar. While he was alive, the party insulted him several times. They made him lose the elections twice. Congress wanted to uproot him; they conspired to keep it out of the system. After his death, they extended the virus of voting policy in the whole country.

The Prime Minister said that Br Ambedkar had excluded the reserve for religious reasons. “The policy of appeasement of the congress also harmed Muslims. The congress has only made happy fundamentalists. The rest of society has remained without instruction and poor. The greatest proof of this bad approach is in WAQF law,” he said.

The Congress has made arbitrary changes to the Waqf law for political mileage and the changes made the constitution at the head, said the Prime Minister. “I want to ask these hungry leaders of voting banking, if you care about Muslims, why does Congress not make a Muslim party. Give 50% of tickets to Lok Sabha to Muslims. If they win, they would put their opinions. But no, they would give nothing to do Congress for anyone,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the hectares in the field were WAQF property. “If the properties of the WAQF had been used honestly, the young Muslims would not need to earn a living by repairing the perforations of the bicycle. But only some mafia lands benefited from these properties. This mafia pitched land belonging to Dalit, back sections and widows. The booty of the poor will stop after these changes to the Waqf law. By virtue of the new waqf law. OFERNED OFTHERED TO-TO THE WAQF LAW.

Back to the Prime Minister, the president of the Mallikarjun Kharge congress said that the brand Ambedkar has always stressed the importance of education. The government, he said, does not work on the vision of Dr Ambedkar, but makes great demands. “They (BJP) only speak against Congress, Nehru Ji and all that we have done so far. But, I ask what they have done so far and which of the principles of Babasaheb adopted?” He asked.

Referring to the law on the reservation of women, which obliges 33% of the reserve of women in Lok Sabha and the state assemblies, Mr. Kharge declared, when the bill on the reservation of women was adopted 2 years ago, the Congress required that it be implemented immediately. Our request was that the women SC, ST and OBC were reserved. This is our goal. We have been fighting for a long time, “he said.” They (BJP) say that we insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. What party has made Babasaheb Ambedkar a member of the Constituent Assembly and Chairman of the Editorial Committee? “Asked the head of the Congress.



