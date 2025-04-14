Politics
Dare of PM Modi during the Waqf attack
New Delhi:
In a total attack on Congress for his position against the Waqf law (amendment), Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today that the Congress had appeased only the Muslim fundamentalists and that his opposition to the new law proves it. He also asked why the congress does not appoint a Muslim president and reserves 50% of his electoral tickets for Muslim candidates.
The Prime Minister spoke during the inauguration ceremony of Hisar airport in Haryana. He said the airport will be an important step in the state development course. By remembering Br Ambedkar on his birthday, the Dalit icon and the Constitution architect, the Prime Minister said that Dr Ambedkar's struggle inspires his government. “Each decision and politics is dedicated to Babasahed Ambedkar,” he said.
Targeting the congress, he said that the opposition party made the constitution a tool to gain power. “During the urgency, the spirit of the Constitution was killed to preserve power. The Constitution speaks of a secular civil code, but the Congress has never implemented it. Today, a uniform civil code has been implemented in Uttarakhand. Unfortunately, the Congress is opposed.
“We must never forget what the Congress did to Babasaheb Ambedkar. While he was alive, the party insulted him several times. They made him lose the elections twice. Congress wanted to uproot him; they conspired to keep it out of the system. After his death, they extended the virus of voting policy in the whole country.
The Prime Minister said that Br Ambedkar had excluded the reserve for religious reasons. “The policy of appeasement of the congress also harmed Muslims. The congress has only made happy fundamentalists. The rest of society has remained without instruction and poor. The greatest proof of this bad approach is in WAQF law,” he said.
The Congress has made arbitrary changes to the Waqf law for political mileage and the changes made the constitution at the head, said the Prime Minister. “I want to ask these hungry leaders of voting banking, if you care about Muslims, why does Congress not make a Muslim party. Give 50% of tickets to Lok Sabha to Muslims. If they win, they would put their opinions. But no, they would give nothing to do Congress for anyone,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that the hectares in the field were WAQF property. “If the properties of the WAQF had been used honestly, the young Muslims would not need to earn a living by repairing the perforations of the bicycle. But only some mafia lands benefited from these properties. This mafia pitched land belonging to Dalit, back sections and widows. The booty of the poor will stop after these changes to the Waqf law. By virtue of the new waqf law. OFERNED OFTHERED TO-TO THE WAQF LAW.
Back to the Prime Minister, the president of the Mallikarjun Kharge congress said that the brand Ambedkar has always stressed the importance of education. The government, he said, does not work on the vision of Dr Ambedkar, but makes great demands. “They (BJP) only speak against Congress, Nehru Ji and all that we have done so far. But, I ask what they have done so far and which of the principles of Babasaheb adopted?” He asked.
Referring to the law on the reservation of women, which obliges 33% of the reserve of women in Lok Sabha and the state assemblies, Mr. Kharge declared, when the bill on the reservation of women was adopted 2 years ago, the Congress required that it be implemented immediately. Our request was that the women SC, ST and OBC were reserved. This is our goal. We have been fighting for a long time, “he said.” They (BJP) say that we insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. What party has made Babasaheb Ambedkar a member of the Constituent Assembly and Chairman of the Editorial Committee? “Asked the head of the Congress.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/congress-changed-waqf-rules-for-own-benefit-pm-modi-at-haryana-rally-8159594
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Turkish deputy FM discusses the oil, the peace process …
- Stanford's football stadium has become a home for softball
- The signature of the life of a detergent distant planet suggests examination
- How former nonprofits at RFK Jr. are undermining his measles reaction
- These American rivers are in trouble
- New CEO Todd Greenberg calls for a change in bad light rules, Saudi Arabia Investment in Cricket, BBL Privatization, SCG Drop-in Pitch
- Trump says we are talking at the end of China can be in sight in the middle of the price hikes
- Bhagavad Gita Unesco: old text, Natyashastra added to the memory of the global register, explains PM Modi | India News
- Thanks to donors, public parks transform into more than just green spaces News
- Who felt this earthquake?
- The BBC sound is delayed to listeners other than the UK.
- Canada Downs Japan in Ladiesworld Hockey Championship Quaterfinals