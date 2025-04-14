



I was in the northern Europe of Europe and Estoniding at the time of President Donald Trumps Operatic Tariff Gambit, from his opening announcement that the days when other nations violated and looted America was completed, thanks to its semi-random assignment of relief functions on Wall Street. Obviously, the drama will continue; Draas as well as cruelty is the point. But from this point of view almost in Arctic, the whole game seemed particularly and painfully, bizarre. This is because these are places that, unlike the United States, have really felt the pain of upheavals in living memory. These are places that make you ask: why would someone bring it if they didn't?

Wherever you go to Finland, you meet people whose fathers or grandfathers died during the Winter War or the War of Continuation or War War. They ended with the Finns losing their second largest city for the benefit of the Russians, paying a large war debt in Moscow and the decades of lasting finlant, a kind of discreet submission to the Kremlin. Now, of course, they share a long border with Vladimir Putin. They are masters, at this stage, to undress to find how to calm the waters. And, in the process, they built a prosperous and decent nation, which surveys insist that the happiest population in the world. Although it is not, I would say, scoring, happy and happy.

The Estonians had even worse because they were simply overwhelmed by the Soviets. In Tallinn, you can climb the two hundred and thirty-two steps to the church of the bell tower of St. Olafs (which could have been the highest building in the world in the 16th century). It was used by the KGB as a watchtower and a radio antenna during the long occupation, which only ended with the fall of the iron curtain, in 1991. A few houses, cells that the KGB used for interrogation and torture are carefully preserved, with exhibitions of random testimonies of the prisoners. From Guido Kutser, imprisoned there in the first years of the Soviet occupation: they started torturing me with various truncheon articles, a whip and they beat me with their fists. I have lost any sense of time. They had an impressive arsenal of articles. But two generations later, Tallinn is prosperous and calm. I got out of a coffee off the main square of the old town to find the country's president and his counterpart visiting Poland Reviewing (extremely cold). The two men had met to discuss the copy on the defense and the economy. The story of the local newspaper quoted the Prime Minister of Estonies to the declaration of journalists: a strong Poland means a protected and strong Estonia …. Poland is a crucial ally for Estonia, on us.

The United States, of course, played a role in activating this calm, helping to win the Second World War, then fighting the Cold War. Our errors in this warvietnam above the well-known Allare, but it is worth remembering the victories, which also understood the peace which allowed Finland to develop and the Balts to possibly free itself from the Soviets. The Finnish Design Museum is a glorious place, full of Moomin figurines and plans for Alvar Aaltos sweeping modernist buildings, but there was a poignant backdrop in an exhibition: an illustrated sporty cover showing JFK on a boat with Jackie, which wears a marimekko sleeveless dress. As for Estonia, Kaja Kallas, the former Prime Minister of the countries, who is now the head of the European unions, expressed his sadness last week to the Trump administration freezing the financing of Radio Free Europe. It was a very precious lighthouse of democracy, said Kallas in Brussels. Now, the question for us is the following: can we come with our funding to fill the void we are leaving?

But my point is not nostalgia, and it is not even a question of noble nations. It is our own country, which has been blessed with many decades of relative calm since the end of the war, a calm that allowed it to become the richest nation of the earth. This calm, more or less, lasted until January: even Trump could not offer a much stronger epithet than sleepy for its predecessor. Obviously, it was more prosperous for some than others, and obviously, there were upheavals of Wakeswatergate, 9/11, not convincing anything that definitively interrupted our historically enviable tranquility. This tranquility, among others, has made America the economic refuge in each crisis, our treasure notes the gross equivalent of money under the mattress for a less lucky rest of the world.

Let's go now, at least it seems. Trump, motivated by his own bizarre demons, decided that America had somehow been unjustly treated and that it should use the power it had acquired to intimidate everyone in submission by paying homage, well, to him. (Other nations folded the knee, Karoline Leavitt, his press secretary, insisted.) It did not work as well as HED provided: many other nations decided not to retreat, and in the world, people finally seemed to have fled the dollar in the middle of chaos, a new phenomenon which seems to have finally brought back the president and forced a pensioner. But it seems unlikely that we simply repair the status quo ante; Liberation Day may inaugurate a certain type of new and largely undesirable freedom for the rest of the world, can no longer trust the American umbrella to protect itself against global weather conditions.

Given in a sense, all the ugliness since the day of the inauguration seems to be a bizarre effort to uproot and destroy the calm of the Americas. The president declared an emergency after another urgency on wood, an emergency of immigration, a commercial emergency. Elon Muskthe the richest in the world, but also perhaps the easiest to annoy to be determined to almost random destruction, lighting one agency after another and leaving it in ruins. All the institutions of the post-war order and your major universities, our public health system, our scientific research establishment has been damaged, perhaps beyond the reparation. Not because they cost enormous sums, but because, at best, a series of resentments that occur when people have too much prosperity and ease. Conservative commentator Matthew Schmitz, for example, told Times on Monday that Trump had no other choice than to bring down the American agency for international development, with his work of spanning on the globe on public health, because our embassies had the temerity to steal the rain flag during the month of pride in 2011, even if 45% of the country was opposed to gay marriage at the time. Destroying the American soft power in response to this type of light affront perceived is a petulance only offered to the very, very secret category to which we can no longer belong.

And we no longer really belong to the global community either, at least as something other than problems. We may not maintain the torture cells (although our decision to expel the prisoners towards a notorious prison in Salvador has a KGB atmosphere), but the United States has certainly chosen the only global project to treat climate change, immediately on Trumps, ascension to its early throne. On Tuesday, its trade secretary, Howard Lunick, explained that the United States will draw four million dollars from Princetons' climate research, because its results for the earth do not contribute to a phenomenon known as climate anxiety that has considerably increased among young people in the Americas. It is a kind of administration to worry about their discomfort, but I don't think they have understood their more immediate sources.

