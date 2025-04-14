Politics
Turkey is looking for an increasing influence in Africa
Ankara – Turkey has long sought to extend its influence in Africa by mediating in conflicts and by establishing military partnerships with countries on the continent.
These efforts have accelerated in recent months with diplomatic successes to resolve local conflicts, and as traditional powers such as France and the United States withdraw from the continent, according to analysts and diplomats.
An annual diplomacy forum in the southern seaside resort of the Antalya Mediterranean from April 11 to 13, attracted many African officials, including the president of Somalia, as part of Ankara's efforts to consolidate his foot in Africa.
“Today, African countries are looking for alternatives, and Turkey represents one of these options, so it has resonated in Africa,” Professor Eghosa Osaghae, CEO of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, told AFP, who attended the forum.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stimulated his international position after supporting the rebels who overthrew the Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and negotiated a key horn of peace Africa between Somalia and Ethiopia.
Ankara, who also organized two series of talks between Russia and Ukraine at the start of the war, often said that she was ready to support any initiative leading to peace between her two neighbors in the Black Sea.
The Antalya Forum was also followed by the new head of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.
For Osaghae, if Turkey can fill the vacuum cleaner in Africa left by France, which has seen many of its former colonies turn away from it in recent years, “would depend a lot on the way in which Turkey's offers in African states will be”.
Addressing AFP on the sidelines of the Antalya Forum, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Côte d'Ivoire, Kacou Leon Adom, said: “We have relations with France of which we are very proud. But France does not prevent us from having other partnerships.”
The West African nation wishes to work with Turkey in all sectors, including communications, trade, security, education or training, he said.
“All this interests us. And from this perspective, Turkey makes offers to us, and we will consider them.”
Many African countries are faced with challenges to their security, with groups such as Al-Shabaab, based in Somalia, Boko Haram of Nigeria and the Lord's army, which is from Uganda, wreaking havoc.
“If it is possible for Turkey to help you in these regions, why not?” Said Osaghae.
“The right thing is that many African countries already have military cooperation with Turkey. And this can be the constitutive element of Turkish influence.”
Turkey has signed defense agreements with a number of states covering the extent of the continent, notably Somalia, Libya, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Ghana.
These agreements have opened contracts for the Turkey's defense industry, especially for its deemed reliable and inexpensive drones.
According to Turkish diplomat Alp Ay, Turkey offers a dialogue, it noted its success to make Somalia and Ethiopia end a bitter dispute which had aroused fears of conflict in the agitated horn of Africa.
“We are trying to make sure that Africa can find its own solutions to African problems,” said Ay, who works as an Ankara special representative in negotiations between Somalia and the Somaliland region.
Tensions went up last year after Ethiopia concluded an agreement with Somaliland which unilaterally declared the independence of Somalia in 1991 in a decision not recognized by Mogadishu to access the sea.
But Ethiopia and Somalia announced a complete restoration of diplomatic links following a December agreement mediated by Turkey.
AY said that the responsibility from now on on both sides to maintain the agreement, but Turkey would continue to play its role as a facilitator. “We hope”.
A senior Somali diplomat also said that Turkey played “a very helped role in the gathering of the two countries to solve this problem.”
