Meghna Gulzar announces Daayra with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran





Meghna Gulzar announced her next film! The filmmaker known for his successes such as Raazi and Talvar brought together Junglee Pictures for the third time for their next film, Daayra. Presented as a criticizing drama, the film features dynamic performers, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, in the main roles.

Daayra draws from the pulse of the people while he confronts the topical and diabolical realities that take place in society today. This crime drama thriller explores the secular paradox of crime, punishment and justice with the actors of the Kareena Kapoor and Sukumaran power in intense and commander roles.

Sharing her excitement, Kareena said: “While I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I am delighted to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I have long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and be realized by her is a dream, and I am collaborating with the stimulating narrative film.

Freshly out of the success of his Malayalam L2 blockbuster: Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran is now in his next Hindi film with Daayra. He shared: “When the script was told to me, I knew I had to do it. I was completely absorbed by my character and what he brings to the table as the story progresses. Crime and punishment that takes place.”

The filmmaker, Meghna Gulzar, added: “Daayra is a story that forces you to think about the society in which we live and its institutions that piloted us. With the co-writers Sima and Yash, unraveling the gray in black and white was both difficult and exciting. And as Kareena and Prithviraj bring main characters to collaborate, the jungle To support stories that are convincing and told.

The spokesperson Junglee Pictures said: “We are very proud to make Daayra. This story could not be in better hands than Meghna. Her exceptional craftsmanship, her deep sensitivity and her talent for the mixture of entertainment and substance make her the ideal collaborator to give life to this vision. Meghna, has created such a cinematographic scenario which addresses the complexity of our time. “”

Co-written by Yash and Sima alongside Meghna, the film is currently in pre-production. With an intriguing scenario and a stellar team, Daayra marks the next director of Meghna after Sam Bahadur (2023), promising a granular and nuanced exploration of crime and punishment, justice and truth.

