Donald Trump wants CBS to look after the new '60 minutes of control '





President Donald Trump accused CBS News Show 60 minutes of referring to him in “derogatory and defamatory way” on a basis almost every week, and called on the network to be removed from the air.

Writing on Truth Social Social Sunday evening, Trump said that he had watched 60 minutes and called his reports on Ukraine and Greenland “two distinct but very inaccurate stories” about him.

He also repeated his criticisms on the treatment of an interview with Kamala Harris before the 2024 presidential election, accusing the network of modifying an ill -understood question to improve his democratic rival. CBS News denies allegations.

Newsweek contacted CBS News for comments outside normal working hours.

President Donald Trump in front of the White House on Sunday. President Donald Trump in front of the White House on Sunday. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images why it's important

Trump's tirade against the broadcaster is the last salvo of a long -standing dispute with the press, which has seen him accuse certain sections of the media of bias against him.

Last year, Trump filed a complaint against CBS News during his 60 -minute interview with Harris. His legal team asked for $ 20 billion in damages after accusing CBS of “partisan and illegal acts of elections and interference of voters by a distortion of malicious, deceptive and substantial news calculated to confuse, deceive and induce the public”. CBS rippled, saying that Harris's interview had simply undergone a typical publishing process in which the responses can be reduced.

Earlier this year, Trump prohibited journalists from the Associated Press (AP) to attend information sessions at the White House, after the news agency refused to modify its style guidelines in accordance with the Trump directive to designate the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America”. However, a judge ruled this month that the AP must now be authorized to maintain press freedom.

What to know

The day before Harris's interview was broadcast last October, an overview was broadcast on Face The Nation of CBS News. In the clip, Harris gave a verbose answer when he asked him questions about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But when the complete interview was released the next day, his answer was shortened and his answer to a follow -up question was different.

CBS argued that the apparent gap was typical of the editing process and was not changed to make Harris better. The network has published unpublished transcriptions of the entire interview, saying that they have proven that the program was “not tampered with or misleading”.

Last week, the New York Times reported that the owner of CBS Paramount and Trump lawyers should start mediation in order to achieve a regulation on the issue.

What people say

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday: “Almost every week, 60 minutes, which is continued for billions of dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 presidential election with their interview with the candidate for the faulty presidential election Kamala Harris, mentions the name” Trump '' in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this weekend ” Who would never have occurred if the 2020 elections had not been faked, in other words, if I was president and, the other story was seeing with Greenland, to launch our country, as Directed, falsely, inaccurate and fraudulently.

“I am so honored to continue 60 minutes, false news from CBS and Paramount, on their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reports. They have done everything that is possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and changing in a corrupt majority of major answers to interview questions, but that simply did not work for them. Respected, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their illegal and illegal behavior.

CBS News has not yet responded to Trump's last statement, but previously denied biases. He said in March that Trump's trial was an attempt at him and his team to “seek to punish a press organization for editorial judgments protected by the Constitution they do not like”.

He added: “This trial is an affront to the first amendment and is baseless in law or in fact.”

What happens next

Trump and CBS officials are now preparing for mediation.

