TrinComalee A port city strategically located on the east coast of Sri Lanka aims to transform into an energy center within the framework of a three -way case sign Between India, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates. The agreement would have set out a collaboration framework on a range of infrastructure and energy projects, which includes the construction of a pipeline between India and Sri Lanka. According to the Emirates news agencyThe agreement also includes the possible development of a new refinery project.

Sri Lankas' energy sector has become a political battlefield for external powers, mainly India and China. A propose The $ 3.7 billion oil refinery in Hambantota, located along the southern coast of Sri Lankas, recently announced that Chinese company Sinopec aroused concern in New Delhi, which was particularly sensitive to the Chinese presence in Sri Lankas North and East of the Provinces, given their proximity to India. Once finished, the installation of Hambantota will become the fully controlled fully controlled refinery.

Many things remain unknown on the nature and scope of projects within the framework of the trincolee agreement, in particular on the nature of the implication of the AUES. A Special briefing By the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, describes only the terms of general reference for trilateral cooperation, with the next stage of discussions on businesses. In particular, while the Emirates agency reports that the project will include the renovation and development of the Trincomalee tanks park, a park of the Second World War belonging in part to a local subsidiary of the Indian Oil Corp Secretary for Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri, while Speaking With journalists in Colombo, said the agreement can Include the project.

A view in the early 2000s of some of the 99 oil storage tanks with the port of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka (Sena Vidanagama / AFP via Getty Images)

By obtaining the trincomalee agreement, which is probably much more modest compared to Chinese investments in Hambantota New Delhi can at least ensure that no other hostile country uses the port for military purposes. India already has a agreement With Ceyllan Electricity Board (CEB) at Integrate a solar power plant jointly In the village of Sampur, also located in Trincomalee. During a visit to Sri Lanka this month, Prime Minister Indias Narendra Modi announcement Assistance in the granting of the development of the Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee. Slowly, but surely, India extends its influence in the port city.

While the energy sector has been identified as a Priority zone In India-Sri Lanka relations, the participation of the India in this sensitive sector has not always been well received by the Sri Lankais, in particular in Trincomalee.

While India seeks to keep its foot in its immediate neighborhood, in the midst of strong competition from China, trilateral partnerships offer New Delhi a profitable option to rebuild trust.

Many in Sri Lanka believe Indo-Sri Lanka 1987 agreement This ensured that the restoration work on the reservoir farm would be undertaken as a joint venture between India and Sri Lanka, and prevented other countries from taking it over has no legal basis. In 2003, negotiations I saw the 99 tanks of the establishment rented for 35 years to an annual rent of $ 100,000. However, the rental agreement was not fully implemented, due to the political bustle in Sri Lanka during the years of civil war and bilateral disagreements on operational aspects. In 2017, the two parties would have agreed In principle, jointly exploit the car park, but the agreement has seen little progress.

The new pact would divide the tanks between the Sri Lankan and Indian companies, however, Local oil workers in Sri Lanka Continue to firmly oppose Indian involvement in the project. The problem has also been broken in Sri Lankais policy And used to stir the anti-Indian feelings which, as history has shown, can turn into votes during the elections.

New Delhi is still in shock from the follow -ups of exploitation demonstrations and allegations against projects undertaken by private Indian companies in Colombo. In February, the Adani group retire According to a wind project, after the Sri Lankan government sought to renegotiate the agreement, which had been signed in May 2024. Several other major Adani projects, including the Terminal of containers of Colombo Port West, were also examined and domestic and domestic and domestic and domestic and domestic and domestic and domestic and domestic critical.

While India seeks to keep its foot in its immediate neighborhood, in the midst of strong competition from China, trilateral partnerships offer New Delhi a profitable option to rebuild trust. As a leader of investment in infrastructure, the water are not surprisingly new choices from Delhis. The trilateral partnership completes the already robust bilateral partnership that the two countries share.

For water, the partnership with New Delhi comes with its own share of advantages. While the country seeks to extend its influence on a global scale, it turns to South Asia. This implies strengthening existing diplomatic and commercial relations, above all with India, and building the new ones. A trilateral partnership allows Abu Dhabi to take advantage of New Delhis Strong foot In the Colombos energy sector. New Delhi also has a vast work experience in trilateral backgrounds on energy sector projects, having worked on several of these projects with Japan. At a time when Saudi water and Arabia are engaged in an intense geoeconomic competition In Asia as a whole, the Saudi Arabs conclude links with China, obvious from its investment In Chinese projects in Sri Lanka, also push Abu Dhabi to explore narrower links with New Delhi.

Companies can be wary of investing in a project that does not currently have a concrete action plan. However, the agreement, bringing water to the table, should strengthen the position of the India.