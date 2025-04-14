Khudaya Ishq: Fawad's chemistry Khan and Vaani Kapoor is essential in the first song of Abir Gulaal





The long -awaited Bollywood return from Fawad Khan finally takes shape with the romantic comedy Abir Gulaal, where he plays in front of Vaani Kapoor. After teasing the fans with a brief overview earlier, the manufacturers have now released the first song from the film called Khudaya Ishq. Placed on April 14, 2025, the romantic piece is composed by the Amit Trivedi, still visible, written by the lyricist Kumaar, and sung with emotion by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song captures the tender and emotional rhythms of new love and instantly strikes an agreement. The clip brings viewers through the evolution of the relationship between Fawad and the characters of Vaani, against the picturesque landscapes of the United Kingdom. Their chemistry on the screen is warm and natural, and it really comes to life in each setting – mild looks at intimate moments. One of the most striking scenes visually present the couple during a dreamy cruise date, which already has fans passed out. The legend of the song sums up perfectly: “A melody that will make your heart say:” Khudaya, Ishq, Ho Gaya “.

Since its release, Khudaya Ishq has received an online love offer. The fans flooded the section of excitement and praise comments. Many said they had listened to it on Loop, while others specifically appreciated how Shilpa Rao's voice completed Vaani Kapoor. A fan called him “the perfect recipe for a blockbuster”, referring to the powerful mixture of Arijit's voice, friend's music and leading chemistry. Another comment said: “This is what we call a Jodi!” Finally, I can't wait to watch it, ”reflecting the collective anticipation of the film.

Alongside Fawad and Vaani, the film has a talented support cast, notably Ridhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Lisa Haydon, Parmeet Sethi and several others. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy, ABIR Gulaal is planned for a theatrical outing on May 9, 2025. With his moving music, his beautiful visuals, and a distribution that brings both charm and depth, the film is taking a modern shoot.

