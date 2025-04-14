



A new survey revealed that President Donald Trump is suffering in terms of public perception of his management of the economy.

Why it matters

The economy is of the utmost importance for American voters. A Gallup survey has shown that voters have considerably cited economic pressures as the main reason why they voted for Trump in the presidential election in November 2024.

However, during the first months of his presidency, confidence in the treatment of the economy by Trump fluctuated in tandem with the president's fluctuating pricing policies. After the introduction of 10% import rates on business partners around the world, the markets fell, and when he later interrupted them for 90 days, the figures rebounded. A series of surveys suggest that many Americans feel worried about the prices and how they could have an impact on the economy.

President Donald Trump arrives at Palm Beach international airport on April 11, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Donald Trump arrives at Palm Beach international airport on April 11, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. AP Photo / Manual Balce Ceneta that knowing

According to a new CBS News survey conducted with Yougov, more people now disapprove of the treatment of the economy by Trump than those who approve, with 44% favorable and 56% disapproving of its policies.

In terms of prices, the survey revealed that 58% of people oppose Trump prices on imported goods. Forty-two percent, on the other hand, are in favor of them.

The survey was 2,410 adults and was carried out between April 8 and April 11. The margin of error is +/- 2.5 percentage points.

Seventy-five percent believe that Trump prices will increase short-term prices and 48% have said that they will increase long-term prices. On the other hand, only 5% said the prices would decrease short -term prices, and 30% said that policy would reduce long -term prices.

Meanwhile, 49% said that Trump policies aggravate them financially against 21% who said they will improve their personal finances.

A third (33%) said he would expect the economy to be recession next year. However, only 4% less (29%) said they thought it would be booming or growing.

And 53% said the economy gets worse, while 28% said it was improving and 19% said it was about the same.

What people say

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Center on American policy at the University College of London, previously told Newsweek that the treatment of the tariff situation by Trump had alienated many voters.

“Trump has not deserved many supporters with his management of the pricing situation. It is not only politics that seems to interrupt voters, but also the apparent lack of strategy, impulsive decision-making and incoherent messaging of the White House. Trump has long strengthened a big master deal and a experienced businessman,” he said.

What happens next

Public opinion on the politicians fluctuates. It remains to be seen if there is a sustained reaction against Trump's policies, just as if it changes the course due to public opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-economy-polling-tariffs-2059310 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos