Politics
Trump administrator would have reconstructed the sale of Jet F-35 to Turkey in the middle of the bipartite and Israeli concern
American legislators on both sides of the aisle have recently raised concerns concerning deliberations in the Trump administration to approve the sale of advanced F-35 hunting advances in Turkey, reported the Jew Insider (JI).
There are two main arguments against sale, which had already been approved before the suspension and ban on Turkey of the first Trump administration of the Joint Strike Fighter program, through which the F-35 Lightning II is developed and sold.
In 2019, Turkey acquired the S-400 Russian manufacturing air defense system despite American objections, triggering the suspension and according to military sanctions.
The other main obstacle to the readmission of turkey is the American laws guaranteeing a qualitative advantage of Israel on the other soldiers of the region, which could be threatened by the acquisition of the F-35 advanced by a Turkish state which has become clearly more hostile to Israel in recent years.
Israel and Turkey recently started negotiations to establish a Deconstriction mechanism in SyriaFollowing reports that Turkey was about to resume several bases in the country and, perhaps, equip them with S-400 systems.
Israel then bombed several of these bases, almost destroying them.
Fox News reported last month that President Donald Trump was planning to raise the ban on sales after discussing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump will request an agreement to dismantle the S-400 system or move it to an American base in Türkiye.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would also have raised the issue and tried to convince the Trump administration not to raise the sanctions during his recent visit to the White House.
The readmission of turkeys on the F-35 program simply should not occur, told Jon Schanzer, executive director of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, in Ji.
Schanzer, who also testified during a hearing of the Chamber Committee on Turkey last month, stressed that the government in Ankara meets the criteria of the Americas which will be appointed state sponsors. Hamas, the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda are among the groups that love Turkish support.
Meanwhile, the deficit of democracy in Turkey continues to grow in the midst of an enlargement of autocratic power by Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Schanzer told Ji, in other words, Turkey is not only an unreliable ally. His policies are indistinguishable from our opponents.
Only the strongest allies of the Americas should be allowed to enter the F-35 club.
This position is apparently shared by several legislators, democrats and republicans.
Under the hostile regime of Erdogans, Turkey has shown itself several times as an ally by name, said representative Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) in Ji.
His blatant contempt for international laws, his actions contrary to American interests coupled with the military ties of nations with Russia and S-400 missile systems, and his growing divergence of the strategic interests of Natos are annoying.
The representative Chris Pappas (D-NH) noted that Erdogan continues to threaten reliable democratic allies in the region, notably Greece, Cyprus and Israel.
Turkey has still not discussed the problems that led to its ejection of the F-35 program six years ago, and until they do it, there is no circumstance under which the United States should consider readmitting them or raising the sanctions of Caatsa rightly placed on them, he added.
The representative Dina Titus (D-NV) underlined the sudden increase in violations of Greek airspace with F-16 jets provided in the United States in possession of Ankaras, and the violations of the Greetes territorial waters which occurred throughout last year.
This behavior is unacceptable for an NATO ally and constitutes a continuous threat to the security of a vital European partner.
The deactivation of the S-400 system is a prerequisite for the return of turkeys to the program, argued the Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD): as long as they have an agreement where the Russian S-400 is not available and that it was locked up and far, I would throw a very difficult examination, but I am open for a discussion.
Despite the deterioration of relations between Israel and Turkey, President Trump has warmly talked about Erdogan, and a meeting between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was described as positive.
According to a reading, they discussed their close cooperation to support stable, unified and peaceful Syria. “”
Fidan would have indicated that Turkey could invest some $ 20 billion in arms purchases if the United States lifts sanctions and the ban on the F-35.
The Israeli government would have considered Rubio as a potential ally about this issue within the administration, and Netanyahu has raised the issue several times with it in recent months, according to Qatari Outlet Middle East Eye.
