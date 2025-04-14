Xi Jinping arrives in Vietnam to stimulate political trade links in the midst of American rates





In the middle of a tariff war with the United States The president of Chinas embarked on a charming offensive in Southeast Asia, calling for greater strategic confidence and an alignment with Vietnam, the first stop during his first trip abroad of the year. At the start of a three nations tour which includes Malaysia and Cambodia, Xi Jinping met Leader of the Vietnamese Communist Party in Lam In Hanoi on Monday and attended the signing of dozens of bilateral agreements, including transactions aimed at improving supply chains and rail cooperation. The observers said that XIS's trip to Southeast Asia and Vietnam in particular aimed to stabilize links with its neighbors in the midst of the disturbances caused by US President Donald Trump. He highlighted the Pekins who focus on peripheral diplomacy to counter external threats despite persistent maritime disputes With his neighbors, they said. According to Reuters, Xi and Lam were present at the signature ceremony, but there was no immediate word on the content of the transactions. Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son had declared the weekend that around 40 agreements would be signed. Xis' visit comes as Beijing and Washington compete in a bitter pricing war. Since his return to the office, Asset has increased its rights to Chinese imports up to 145%, which increases fears because the two largest economies in the world are getting rid of.

