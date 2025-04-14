UGM law professor denies the Diploma Diploma missing





Tempo.co,, Yogyakarta – Professor of criminal law at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Marcus Priyo Gunarto said that his declaration on the controversy of the former diploma of President Jowo Widodo had been twisted.

According to Marcus, the declaration which was widely disseminated on social networks is that it had mentioned the diploma of Jokowi. “”Niki (CE) twisted, I did not deliberately answer, because I never have talk like that, ”said Marcus Tempo, Sunday evening April 3, 2025.

The Jokowi diploma in UGM has exceeded lately. On social networks, many call for false diplomas from Jokowi. However, UGM has recognized that Jokowi is a former alumni of the Faculty of Forestry UGM with a year entered in 1980 and graduated in 1985. The UGM also declared a Jokowi diploma.

Professor Marcus said, the opinion of digital medical-legal experts Romon Hasiholan Sianipar who accused the false diploma and the thesis of Jokowi must be proven. According to him, there are two acts of counterfeiting in the field of criminal law, namely for false and falsification.

Doing false, which means that the original document never exists but the authors have made a Jokowi diploma as if there were and original even if before it never existed. “This is the name that makes false, there is a criminal,” said Marcus.

While the act of falsification, in this case, the diploma or the thesis which existed formerly, had to do so even if the diploma was damaged or lost. “Both are crime, and there are criminal threats. This (Rismon) is not clearly alleged, falsifying or doing false,” said Marcus.

Two accusations which would have sent to Jokowi and UGM were considered very weak Marcus. You see, the Faculty of Forest Documents UGM has a lot of supporting data showing that Jokowi had been at university, had an exam and had participated in the judicium (academic title ceremony) in UGM. “He had graduated, and there was an official report that showed the incident, then the diploma had actually existed. Perhaps proven and can be found at the Faculty of Forestry,” he said.

Marcus also regretted that there are still those who have made problems and accused UGM of protecting Jokowi linked to the ownership of false diplomas and theses. According to him, the accusation was wrong.

If there is an allegation according to which the UGM is protection or actions as if it is only for the benefit of the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, according to Marcus, Trust and Rash. “We have not accepted UGM accused of protecting the falsification of diplomas. For the UGM, there is no advantage in protecting criminals,” said Marcus.

