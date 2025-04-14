A jihadist terrorist imprisoned for conspiracy to bomb the scholarship has been recalled in prison for the fourth time to have violated his deposit conditions – but he will always be given a fifth chance of freedom, can reveal the mail line.

Mohammed Chowdhury and later London striker Bridge, Usman Khan, were among the nine members of a group inspired by Al Qaida sentenced in 2012 for plotting to bomb the financial center and build a terrorist training camp in Pakistan.

Chowdhury, 35, was a key member of one of the three gangs of extremists based on Stoke-on-Tret, Cardiff and London arrested in a huge police and security operation designed to thwart an attack.

A target list written by hand discovered at his home has given the names and addresses of the mayor of London, Boris Johnson, two rabbis, the United States Embassy and the Stock Exchange.

The conspiracy was arrested by the anti-terrorist police infiltrated before the corporate dates were fixed for attacks.

Chowdhury was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in 2012 after being described as the group's “Lynchpin” which plotted to plant a pipe bomb in the toilets of the London Stock Exchange.

Woolwich Crown Court was informed that he had also talked about the attack on a “Mumbai” style attack on the houses of the Parliament or the eye of London.

The terrorist, in eastern London, was imprisoned alongside his co-conspirator Khan, 28, who killed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at the Fishmongers' Hall in center of London in November 2019.

Mohammed Chowdhury (photo) was recalled in prison for the fifth time, Mailonline can reveal

Chowdhury, 35, was a key member of one of the three gangs of extremists based on Stoke-on-Tret, Cardiff and London arrested in a huge police and security service designed to thwart an attack

Chowdhury was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in 2012 after being described as the group's “Lynchpin” which plotted to plant a pipe bomb in the London Stock Exchange toilets

Chowdhury also received a consecutive sentence of nine months in December 2015 after being found guilty of violent unrest in prison.

Despite his record, Chowdhury was automatically released halfway through his sentence in January 2018 in accordance with the law of the time.

Mailonline may reveal that he was later recalled three times – with a having been canceled as “unjustified” – before his last recall in May 2024.

For the fourth reminder, we do not know what he did to violate his license conditions.

Under parole rules, Mailonline understands that Chowdhury will have another parole audience in June. He will examine if it was fair to remember.

He can decide to release him again or make sure that he remains behind bars. If he rejects the call, Chowdhury will have to wait two years before a new conditional liberation call.

A spokesperson for the Conditional Liberations Commission said: “An oral hearing has been registered in the examination of the conditional release of Mohammed Chowdhury and is expected to take place in June 2025.

“The decisions of the Conditional Liberations Commission are only focused on the risk that a prisoner could represent to the public if he is released and if this risk is manageable in the community.

“A panel will carefully examine a wide range of evidence, including the details of the initial crime, and any proof of behavior change, as well as the damage caused and the impact of crime on the victims.

“The members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the conduct of an oral hearing.

“Evidence of witnesses, including probation agents, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as personal declarations of the victims are then given to the hearing.

Chowdhury and three others pleaded guilty of having done a conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism by planning to plant a bomb in the toilets of the London Stock Exchange

Woolwich Crown Court was informed that he also talked about the attack on a “Mumbai” style attack on the houses of the Parliament or the eye of London

“The prisoner and the witnesses are then called long in question during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

“Conditional release examinations are undertaken in depth and with extreme care. Public protection is our number one priority.

The new parole hearing will examine the comments made on Chowdhury in its previous appearances before the Commission of Conditional Liberations before deciding if it can be released.

In March 2023, the parole hearing for this third reminder in prison, the board of directors said that it had “succeeded in moving away from extremism” and was adapted to the license liberation.

He wrote: “ After examining the circumstances of his offense and license time, the progress made in detention and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was convinced that Mr. Chowdhury had managed to move away from extremism. He determined that he was adapted to the release.

Its release was approved in conditions, in particular life at an address designated, the observation of strict units and submission to improved surveillance, including GPS marking, polygraph tests and measures to manage the abandonment of extremist behavior.

He was told that he also had to comply with the limits of his contacts and activities, as well as restrictions on the use of electronic technology.

Chowdhury was released for the first time on January 25, 2018, but was recalled in prison around six months later on July 19. He was released for the second time on October 3 of the same year on the management of the then justice secretary when it was determined that the recall was not justified.

Chowdhury was again recalled on November 15, but reissued on June 25, 2019 in the direction of the Conditional Liberations Commission after an oral hearing.

He was then recalled a third time on July 17, 2019 due to concerns about his behavior.

London Bridge Killer Usman Khan (photo) was part of the same Aschowdhury group in 2021, before killing two people less than a year after his release from prison

The Conditional Liberations Commission said that there was “no evidence to suggest that he had committed other offenses”, but “given the circumstances, the panel found that the decision to remember him in detention at the moment had been appropriate”.

Despite the concerns about his behavior, including violence since his recall, the panel said that he had been “helped to his mental health and that he was in accordance with the prescribed drugs”.

“A professional assessment determined that Mr. Chowdhury had since completely recovered,” said the board of directors.

“The panel noted that the previous elements of evidence have shown that the level of engagement and intention of Mr. Chowdhury and the intention to engage in a terrorist activity is now low, and that it would not be likely to change mental health remains stable.”

In oral evidence, the panel was informed that there was no proof of return to extremist behavior and no other security problem had been identified in prison.

The panel said that Chowdhury had undertaken programs “to fight against the underlying causes of the extremist offense and ways of uningking”, as well as “professionals to better understand his faith”.

Chowdhury was part of a terrorist network, which also involved cells across the country which planned to attack the London Stock Exchange.

Insects hidden in their cars and other secret recording techniques allowed the MI5 to listen to many of their conversations after the three cells met at CWN Carn Country Park in Newport, in Wales, in 2010.

Chowdhury and three others pleaded guilty of having driven in preparation for acts of terrorism by planning to plant a bomb in the toilets of the London Stock Exchange.

They were Gurukanth Desai, 30 at the time, of Cardiff, imprisoned for 12 years, Abdul Miah, then 25 years, of Cardiff, sentenced to 16 years and 10 months, and Shah Rahman, 28, also from London, who obtained 12 years.

Rahman was reissued in February 2025 after being recalled in prison.