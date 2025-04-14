The president of El Salvador, Bukele, says that he will not return Kilmar Abrego Garcia





El Salvador president Nayib Bukele said that he will not return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States, after the prosecutor General Pam Bondi told journalists that he belonged to El Salvador “if the man was mistakenly expelled to an El Salvador prison in the United States in the United States in the United States in the United States in the United States

Bukele and Bondi made the comments in the oval office alongside President Trump, while the two world leaders meet. During the weekend, the Ministry of Justice declared in court documents that they are ready to take “all measures available to withdraw domestic obstacles” to facilitate its return.

“How can I return it to the United States?” Bukele asked the press. “I pass it in the United States or that I do? Of course, I'm not going to do it. The question is absurd.”

Bukele called Abrego Garcia as “terrorist” and said “I don't have the power to return it to the United States”.

Bondi, speaking before Bukele, said it was “to El Salvador if they want to return it”. Bondi said that “above all, he was illegally in our country”.

“It's not upon us,” said Bondi. “The Supreme Court ruled, president, that if El Salvador wanted to return it … We would facilitate it, which means providing an airplane.”

But the Supreme Court did not offer any qualification to find out if El Salvador wanted to return Abrego Garcia. The court judged that an order of the lower court correctly obliged the government to “facilitate” its release from the guard of El Salvador. The Supreme Court said Thursday that the Trump administration was due to facilitate the release of the Maryland man from the guard in El Salvador, but ordered additional procedure before a court of federal district.

ABREGO GARCIA's lawyers insist that he has no affiliation with MS-13 and has never been charged or found guilty of criminal offenses in the United States or El Salvador. The Trump administration acknowledged that its deportation to the high security prison in El Salvador was an “administrative error”.

President Donald Trump meets the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, at the United Nations General Assembly, on September 25, 2019, in New York. Evan VUCCI / AP

“It is my understanding based on the official reports of our embassy in San Salvador that Garcia Garcia is currently detained at the Terrorism Center for Terrorism in El Salvador,” said Michael G. Kozak, a senior State Department, in a judicial file on Friday. “He is alive and secure in this establishment. He is detained in accordance with the sovereign national authority of El Salvador.”

The Trump administration sent expulsion flights with dozens of foreign nationals which they describe as members of the Tren gangs of Aragua and MS-13.

Among them was Abrego Garcia, who lives in Maryland with his wife and children.

Trump also expressed his opening to sending American citizens that are guilty of violent crimes to prisons in Salvador, saying that his administration is studying laws right now to see if possible. Trump said the United States could cooperate with Bukele to rehabilitate criminals for “less money”.

“If it is a local criminal, I have no problem,” he said. “We are studying laws right now, Pam [Bondi] studied. If we can do it, it's good. “”

Legal researchers say that sending American citizens to prisons abroad raises serious constitutional concerns. In a 1936 case, Valentine c. United States, the Supreme Court determined that a president could not extradite an American citizen, except by an act of congress.

Bukele, a difficult leader on crime, said it was an “honor to be here” and “we are very impatient to help” to stop crime and terrorism. Bukele told Mr. Trump what he was doing with the border is “remarkable”, praising the dive in passages to the South American border. According to Bukele's mandate, El Salvador has experienced a spectacular decrease in its crime rate.

By announcing his meeting with Bukele, Mr. Trump said in a social position of truth, that their nations “work in close collaboration to eradicate terrorist organizations and build a future of prosperity”.

“President Bukele has graciously accepted in the care of his nation some of the most violent foreign enemies in the world and, in particular, the United States,” said Trump. “These barbarians are now under the sole guard of El Salvador, a proud and sovereign nation, and their future belongs to President B and its government. They will not threaten or threaten our citizens again!”

Melissa Quinn contributed to this report.

Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a political journalist for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC

