When will the RSS name a Dalit, a Muslim or a woman as a chef? Request the head of the Congress after Jibe of the PM Modi | Latest news from India





The head of the Maharashtra congress, Harshvardan Sapkal, fled to the RSS on Monday so as not to appoint dalits, Muslims or women like the Sarsanghchalak (chief), after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress for his lack of Muslim representation earlier in the day, PTI reported. The head of the Maharashtra congress was unleashed in the RSS for not having made a Muslim, a Dalit or a female chief of the organization (PTI) Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in Hisar, asked Congress to make a Muslim his president of the party if they felt real sympathy for the community. Also read: “Name a Muslim as a party leader if …”: PM Modés Slams Congress on the Waqf law On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Br Ambedkar, he also accused the congress of transforming the planned castes, the tribes listed and the OBCs into “second class citizens”. Harshvardan Sapkal responded to the scathing attack and said that the PM Narendra Modi declaration on the Congress party is ridiculous and inappropriate and we condemn its remarks. Read also: Rahul Gandhi attacks the Waqf Act, Modis Silence on American prices: “ where the PM '' is hidden “Today, the president of the Congress is also a Dalit. But when will the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh call a Dalit, a Muslim or a woman like his Sarsanghchalak?” Sapkal added. Modi has created hatred of communities, alleges the minister Sapkal also struck the Prime Minister, alleging that he had created a hate environment in the country. “Modi has been in power for 11 years. What good is he doing for the country? All he has accomplished is to create hatred among Hindu and Muslims, dalits and upper castes and OBCs,” he said. Read also: would not have to repair the perforations if …: PM attacks the congress on the misuse of Waqf On the issue of Muslims included in politics, he criticized the Modi government and said they had shown false concern for the community by raising questions such as Talaq Talaq and Waqf law (amendment). “But during these 11 years, not a single Muslim woman has been appointed deputy, deputy, minister, Minister of Chief or Minister of the Union. No Muslim candidate has received a ticket,” he added. The head of the congress also said that the atrocities against Muslims and the dalits had increased during Modi's mandate as PM, in addition to the issue of unemployment and the rights of neglected farmers. In the light of Ambedkar Jayanti, he also said that, even if Jawaharlal Nehru had appointed Br Ambedkar as Minister of Law and respected him, the RSS and the BJP had insulted Ambedkar and had never accepted the constitution of India written by him. He alleged that the RSS and the BJP were trying to mislead people with a false story. But such declarations will not be a real story, and they will not clean the sins committed by the RSS, the BJP and Modi, “he added.

