Politics
Kagama Cirebon subjects a peace proposal from Abadi Sikapi Joko Widodo Diploma
Journalist:
Dedi Haryadi|
Editor:
Moh junaedi|
Monday 14-04-2025.22: 05 WIB
HERU SUBAGIA held a press conference linked to the JOKOWI diploma diploma, Monday, April 14, 2025. Dedi haryadi-radarcirebon.com
Cirebon, radarcirebon.com – Responding to the controversy of the diploma of former Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the family of formerly the University of Gadjah Mada (Kagama) Cirebon Branch proposed a “eternal peace proposal” as a peaceful solution for all involved.
This was transmitted by the president of Cirebon Kagama, HERU SUBAGIA, at a press conference held at the CIREBON Kagama secretariat, the general of Brigadier Jalan Darsono by Pass, Kedawung district, Cirebon Regency, Monday, April 14, 2025.
HERU revealed that the initiative was part of the organization's efforts to play an active and constructive role in solving problems concerning their Alma Mater, Gadjah Mada University (UGM).
“Kagama Cirebon will also be present on the agenda for friendship and Halal Bihalal held to the Rector UGM on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.”
Read also: For decades, there are no bridges, residents of 2 villages in Kuningan are forced to cross the river
Read also: The shuttle at school must cross the river, the students of Kuningan ask for a construction of a bridge
Read also: Case of narcotics residues from it.
“We bring a peace mission by proposing an eternal peace proposal which aims to present the final, cool and reference solutions in this controversial colony,” he said.
According to HERU, the proposal should be able to create a space for dialogue and to become a fair and united final decision, both for UGM and its elders who are now in a different position linked to the controversy.
“This press conference is also a place to clarify that Kagama Cirebon was standing to maintain the Marwah UGM and strengthen solidarity between the elders, without exercising the debate that has long been in the public,” he said
HERU asked that the controversy ends peace.
Read also: BRI director, Hery Gunardi, elected PERBANAS president for the period 2024-2028
Read also: Farmers on the border of the Cirebon Regency with Indramayu asked to be built an agricultural road and a bridge
“We invite all parties to jointly welcome this peaceful path with a spirit of kinship and moral responsibility within the framework of the extended family of the UGM,” he concluded.
Keep in mind, the efforts to question the truth of the identity or the validity of the former Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) such as the old cassette, re-gyplay without boredom even if various surgeries have been carried out.
A number of observers have asked the public to end the controversial problem. Some parties also filed a complaint with the District Court of Jakarta Central, linked to the validity of the Jokowi diploma.
The last hubbar was launched by the position of a certain number of influences on social media, linked to the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma of the UGM.
In fact, researchers from the Center for Political Research, National Research and Innovation Agency (Brin), Wasisto Raharjo Jati, asked the public to think intelligently.
Also read: “Alert Menteng” has been replaced “Gupak”, the reconciliation of residents of CIRTTIM of road infrastructure
Read also: 7 cases of drugs revealed by Cirebon police in April 2025, TKP from Jambang to Gebang
“I think that the public must be intelligent and rational in the treatment of controversy. If it is a diploma, in addition, it is associated on behalf of a well-known university, the public should have understood the big name and credibility of the university concerned,” he said.
On the other hand, according to Wasisto, a trial against the validity of his data, in particular civil servants, is a reasonable expression of aspiration. This effort is part of transparency and responsibility.
“Jokowi's documents have in fact undergone repeated checks when registering twice as candidate for the mayor of Solo, the governor of Dki Jakarta, and have been named twice as president.”
“However, it also depends on the level of democracy of a country. If democracy is developed, I think it has been completed at the level of the electoral organizer, because there is a logic of meritocracy and level of confidence that takes place, “he said. (RDH)
Check the news and other articles on Google News
Source:
Reporting
|
Sources
2/ https://radarcirebon.disway.id/read/198235/kagama-cirebon-ajukan-proposal-perdamaian-abadi-sikapi-ijazah-joko-widodo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi greets the inauguration of Amravati Airport
- The highest court in the UK is the rules that the law defines women as a biologically born woman.
- Nico Iamaleava expected to switch to UCLA after leaving Tennessee Football
- 'Nonsense': CNN Daniel Dale Dale, Stephen Miller controls the claim of poorly deported man
- President Trump threatens Harvard's tax exemptionExBulletin
- Exiled Afghan women welcome cricket financing with hope and tears
- The United States invoices the managers of the brothers and sisters of the ruthless cartel in Mexico, offers an 8 million dollars award for information leading to their capture
- Definition of a woman based on biological sexual rules UK Supreme Court
- Help us help the earthquake victims in Myanmar in China
- The Trump administration plans to ask the congress to undo PBS, NPR
- Colossal Squid has filmed alive for the first time since its discovery a century ago
- Tennis champion, Offiong Edem Advocaten for investments in the private sector to elevate the game