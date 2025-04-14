Kagama Cirebon subjects a peace proposal from Abadi Sikapi Joko Widodo Diploma

Journalist:

HERU SUBAGIA held a press conference linked to the JOKOWI diploma diploma, Monday, April 14, 2025. Dedi haryadi-radarcirebon.com

Cirebon, radarcirebon.com – Responding to the controversy of the diploma of former Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the family of formerly the University of Gadjah Mada (Kagama) Cirebon Branch proposed a “eternal peace proposal” as a peaceful solution for all involved.

This was transmitted by the president of Cirebon Kagama, HERU SUBAGIA, at a press conference held at the CIREBON Kagama secretariat, the general of Brigadier Jalan Darsono by Pass, Kedawung district, Cirebon Regency, Monday, April 14, 2025.

HERU revealed that the initiative was part of the organization's efforts to play an active and constructive role in solving problems concerning their Alma Mater, Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

“Kagama Cirebon will also be present on the agenda for friendship and Halal Bihalal held to the Rector UGM on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.”

“We bring a peace mission by proposing an eternal peace proposal which aims to present the final, cool and reference solutions in this controversial colony,” he said.

According to HERU, the proposal should be able to create a space for dialogue and to become a fair and united final decision, both for UGM and its elders who are now in a different position linked to the controversy.

“This press conference is also a place to clarify that Kagama Cirebon was standing to maintain the Marwah UGM and strengthen solidarity between the elders, without exercising the debate that has long been in the public,” he said

HERU asked that the controversy ends peace.

“We invite all parties to jointly welcome this peaceful path with a spirit of kinship and moral responsibility within the framework of the extended family of the UGM,” he concluded.

Keep in mind, the efforts to question the truth of the identity or the validity of the former Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) such as the old cassette, re-gyplay without boredom even if various surgeries have been carried out.

A number of observers have asked the public to end the controversial problem. Some parties also filed a complaint with the District Court of Jakarta Central, linked to the validity of the Jokowi diploma.

The last hubbar was launched by the position of a certain number of influences on social media, linked to the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma of the UGM.

In fact, researchers from the Center for Political Research, National Research and Innovation Agency (Brin), Wasisto Raharjo Jati, asked the public to think intelligently.

“I think that the public must be intelligent and rational in the treatment of controversy. If it is a diploma, in addition, it is associated on behalf of a well-known university, the public should have understood the big name and credibility of the university concerned,” he said.

On the other hand, according to Wasisto, a trial against the validity of his data, in particular civil servants, is a reasonable expression of aspiration. This effort is part of transparency and responsibility.

“Jokowi's documents have in fact undergone repeated checks when registering twice as candidate for the mayor of Solo, the governor of Dki Jakarta, and have been named twice as president.”

“However, it also depends on the level of democracy of a country. If democracy is developed, I think it has been completed at the level of the electoral organizer, because there is a logic of meritocracy and level of confidence that takes place, “he said. (RDH)

