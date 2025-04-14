Why Trkiye is a most reliable partner in peace and development

Trkiye's relationship with Africa has evolved over the years In a model for a dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership, anchored in collaboration, shared prosperity and respect for sovereignty.

The consistency of the development of policies and continuity in the initiatives of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was essential in the transformation of these links into a robust alliance covering Economic, military and diplomatic partnerships.

The 4th just concluded edition of the Antalya diplomacy forum in the The picturesque Turkish city of the same name was another platform to celebrate and strengthen these links, with several Assistant Heads of Africa and the rest of the world using the opportunity for bilateral talks with President Erdogan on the sidelines of the main conference.

I had a very productive meeting with President Erdoganin which we have solidified our commitment to strengthen bilateral relations, stimulate trade and explore collaboration in various sectors. I extend my great gratitude to Erdogan for his graceful hospitality, said President Julius Maada Bio de Sierra Leone.

For Sudan, in shock from the devastation caused by a war that rages for two years, Trkiye has a key role to play in the restoration of peace and the possible reconstruction of the country.

The Minister of Sudans of Foreign Affairs, Ali Youssef, underlined as much after President Erdogan had interviews with the president of the Council of Transitional Sovereign Abdel Fattah al-JuranWith discussions focused on bilateral links and efforts to end the conflict in the North African nation.

Erdogan expressed Trkiyes' commitment to support the reconstruction and normalization efforts of the Sudans after the end of the conflict. He praised their expanding bilateral partnership and reiterated the Ankaras which emphasizes the safeguard of the territorial integrity of the Sudans and sovereignty.

We trust the wisdom of President Erdogan and await the pursuit of his mediation efforts. God wants it, they will give positive results. Trkiye is a country that does its best to help achieve peace in Sudan through direct diplomatic efforts, and it will also be among the main countries to contribute to the process of reconstruction of Sudan, Youssef said.

TRT Global – Trkiyes Diplomatic Balancing Act in a fractured world Whether it is hostage mediation, facilitate trade agreements or create a space for dialogue, the Antalya diplomacy forum serves as a platform for global engagement, Ankara establishes itself as a bridge in a divided world.

The assurance of Trkiye's help is involved in the midst of progress made in recent weeks by the Sudanese army against the paramilitary forces of rapid support, with the army taking key areas, including the capital Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, from Somalia, another key ally of Trkiye, had only one against one with Erdogan to advance their partnership. Trkiye recently negotiated a peace agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia, ending a dispute triggered by the signing of Addis-Ababas of a port agreement with the Somalias of Somaliland region.

I think that the partnership model that Trkiye follows is more sustainable and durable than the prescription models that Western countries employ, Trt Afrika, Minister of the Somali State of Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar told TRT.

He explained that, as opposed to certain Western powers who are used to talking to their allies, the Trkiye model consists in engaging more with the people rather than with leadership.

Expanding mass

The humanitarian and development partnership of Trkiye-Africa is motivated by institutions such as the Turkish cooperation and coordination agency (Tika), the Turkish Red Crescent and the Ministry of Health, which is engaged in development projects across the continent.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation is another catalyst, offering thousands of university scholarships to Africans.

Tika alone operates 22 program coordination offices on the continent, working on the expansion of health care, education and economic empowerment.

We enjoy excellent relationships with Trkiye and have greatly benefited from their support for capacity building and training. They also offered many opportunities from our students through scholarships, TRT Afrika told TRT.

We are an ambitious government that wants to build a resilient economy requiring certain skills, and Trkiye has played a huge role in this area. We also continued to collaborate with renewable energies. They have more experience and capacity, and we are more than ready to learn from their experience, added a butty.

Trkiye also intensified his diplomatic presence in Africa, with the number of Turkish embassies on the continent more than a threesome from 12 in 2002 to 44 in 2022. The number of African embassies in Ankara increased to 38 compared to 10 in 2008.

I must congratulate President Erdogan for his leadership, his vision and his belief in Africa. He is a champion of South-South cooperation, said Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghanas.

Ablakwa illustrates the Turkish presidents impatient to go where others fear walking.

It has been daring about things that many other world leaders ignore. It was daring about it when people create the impression that one war continues. He drew attention to the fact that there are many conflicts in the world, many conflict theaters in Africa, and that we have to meet to find solutions, Ablakwa told Trt Afrika.

The Somali Minister Ali Omar criticizes the old approach to the so-called traditional partners to deal with the problems the continent is confronted.

Their policies aimed more to get out of African resources and to benefit the elite. Trkiye engages in a spectrum of Somali society, the results of which are visible. We are grateful, he explained.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, thinks that Trkiyes how to deal with African countries is a win-win strategy, strengthening confidence between partners.

Trkiye was a reliable partner who respects the partners with whom they deal with. There is no taxation, he said.

The growth of links between Trkiye and African countries occurs when the Western powers, including the United States, France and Germany, are faced with a lowered influence, in particular in West Africa. Several of these West African countries have already avoided French and American troops and cut economic ties with the West.

Galloping trade

Trkiye aims to increase the volume of trade with the African continent to $ 50 billion, almost 10 times the 2003 figure of $ 5.4 billion, the country's vice-president CEVDET YLMAZ said in December of last year after a meeting with Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane from Lesotho in Ankara.

Yilmaz said the volume of trade between Trkiye and 54 African countries was seven times between 2003 and 2023, reaching $ 37 billion.

In addition to his peace efforts in Sudan and the Horn of Africa, Trkiye has strengthened the military capacities of several African countries to help them fight against terrorist groups.

He provided military training and support to countries like Mali, Niger and Nigeria, among others, as well as drones and other military equipment.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mali and international cooperation, Abdoulaye Diop, said that the Alliance of the States of Sahel (AES), a newly established block, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, is determined to fight against terrorism despite the challenges it is confronted by the Western powers.

Diop criticized embargoes by certain Western nations. In recent years, we have realized that certain Western powers have been trying to impose embargoes on our country, which do not have access to military equipment, he told a round table at the Antalya diplomacy forum.

This is why we turned to countries like Trkiye, China and Russia, he added.

The Gambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tangara, echoes this with the attitude of waders towards Africa, which many analysts consider it mainly condescending and sometimes authoritarian.

If a country wants to impose its values ​​and their culture to us, we will reject it because, above all, we are Gambians and Africans. Trkiye respects all partners, Tangara told TRT Afrika.

This strategy resulted in transparent cooperation extending beyond Africa.

Trkiye, Gambia and Azerbaijan are a troika within the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) which supports us to defend noble causes, such as the defense of our brothers and sisters in Palestine, said Tangara.

Wherever we see injustice, we will denounce it. They are also very favorable to our case against Myanmar to ensure that the rights of the Rohingyas are respected, he said.