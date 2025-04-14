Private prison meetings of Imran Khan trigger a new political dialogue





Last November, the founder and former Prime Minister of PTI, Imran Khan, had an important conversation with a person who has now proven to be a key figure in the last discussions between senior officials.

According to news, the current dialogue focuses on the possibility of the release of Imran Khan and a more complete attempt to reconcile relations between the PTI and the country's power centers.

Carefully placed sources have shown that before a delegation of Pakistani-American visiting Imran Khan at Adiala prison in March, several private meetings had already occurred between him and this now central interlocutor.

Several American Pakistani people are said to be at work on these initiatives to bring Imran Khan closer and the establishment. They understand the businessman Tanveer Ahmed, Atif Khan, who directs Pti USA, Sardar Abdul Sami, Dr. Usman Malik, Dr Saira Bilal and Dr. Muhammad Munir.

These people are not foreign to the orbit of Khan – they have been with him for over 20 years as an older and donors. Some would have been known to see him regularly even when he was in power. They also played a behind-the-scenes role in the organization of recent meetings with delegations based in the United States in Pakistan.

The sources present during these meetings gave an overview of what happened. During a meeting with the American Pakistani delegation in November, Khan apparently showed his desire to discuss reconciliation with the current government and military management.

At the time, it was apparently reassured that a huge response during a long walk from Islamabad would produce enough pressure to make serious negotiations.

Three best PTI leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured Khan that millions of people would participate in the march, which finally led to his release on good terms. Interestingly, Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was not one of these negotiations, and no decision had been made on his role.

Having confidence in the expected success of the march, Khan would have decided to end new negotiations with the American Pakistani mediators at that time.

