The legal team called the Jokowi diploma has been checked several times competent





Jakarta, kompas.com – RI 7th legal team of the presidential lawyer Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Confirm this authenticity Jokowi diploma It was confirmed by the University of Gajah Mada (UGM) as an authorized agency. Likewise, his authenticity was transmitted by the dean of the forestry and the Chancellor of the UGM himself. In fact, the diploma has been used several times and confirmed by the Regional Electoral Commission (KPUD) and the Indonesian Electoral Commission (KPU) when it presents itself to a mayor to the President of the Republic of Indonesia. “The verification was carried out by competent parties, those authorized, including the electoral commission, the central KPU, then the dean, the UGM rectorate, as well as other parties, including the father himself,” said the lawyer of Jokowi, Firanto Laksana during a press conference in Senayan, Central Jakarta, Monday 4/14/2025). Read also: Reasons for lawyer Jokowi Display original diploma: Batman Trap Consequently, Firanto said that his party was preparing a legal stage to spread rumors of the questions false degree Jokowi. “So, we will continue to study, we will reserve, consider taking legal measures for anyone who tries to build stories, build negative things to kill characters against Mr. Jokowi,” he said. On this basis, Firanto asked any part to immediately stop building negative accounts by spreading rumors linked to the Jokowi diploma. “Stop the misleading accounts, which is detrimental because we have discussed and discussed, proposing to take legal measures,” he added. Read also: Jokowi Ultimatum Camp propagates the question of false diplomas, threatening legal action Another Jokowi lawyer, added Andra Reinhard, the comments of experts who emerged on social networks were wild. The reason is that they do not do so on legal orders, but rather a form of public opinion. “Wild causes disorders in the community. Yes, everything is wild. If they compare themselves to the original, or they do it on command of the law, well, that's right. Beyond, it is wild,” said Andra. Known, question questions Jokowi's false diploma Return crowded on social networks. In fact, the question was brought to justice three times and the results were won by Jokowi.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/04/14/21463981/tim-hukum-sebut-ijazah-jokowi-sudah-berkali-kali-diverifikasi-pihak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos