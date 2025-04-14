The Starmer government increases tension with China by assuming control of the SCUTHORPE Steel factory | International

Five years ago, in March 2020, the government of the United Kingdom decided that the best way to save a historic giant like British Steel,, That he produced steel for 300 years and helped stimulate the industrial revolution, was to sell it to Jingye Group, a Chinese company. The sound of steel works resolved in Yorkshire, Humber and northwest of England, proclaims the Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson, with his usual trend to underline the most ordinary question in a potential way. Under the direction of Jingye, we will continue to hear this sound for dads, Johnson announced.

This weekend, Keir Starmer’s Labor Government had to stimulate a law urgently to assume public control of the SCUTHORPE factory, belonging to British Steel, and to stop the turnover of the last two high ovens which were left in British territory. It has been carried out in this way to save nearly 3,000 jobs for the moment. And international humiliation was avoided to end up being the G-7 Nacin Nacin without the capacity to produce high quality steel. The one used, for example, to build the VA train.

In return, the confrontation between London and Pekn has increased each time, at a time when the western debate community should be its relationship with the Asician giant, and if you follow the climbing of conflict promoted by the American administration of Donald Trump or are looking for a means of conciliation with an essential trading partner.

The prices imposed by Washington on steel imports were a key factor in the Chinese company's decision to accelerate the closure of the factory.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry demanded that the British government treat Chinese companies and said the two parties (the executive Starmer and the Jingye group) to resolve their differences in negotiation, according to Reuters. The United Kingdom, warned the spokesperson, must avoid the politicization of its commercial relations or link this issue to security problems.

Pekn's warning occurs shortly after the Minister of Affairs, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Jonathan Reynolds, would have questioned the wisdom of the previous conservative government of Boris Johnson, by entering a Chinese company in a sector linked to national and economic security. We must be very clear on the cours are the sectors where we can promote this cooperation [con China] And not. I would not have authorized the entry of a Chinese company in the steel sector, AADA.

Shortly after reaching direct control of the Scantian factory, after the green light from the COMUNES House last time in the Sbado, the British government assured that it had already bought the fuel necessary to maintain its two high ovens in operation. And it is already in national and protected territory. It is a transfer surrounded by security and secrecy measures, and everything suggests that the transaction, which generally takes up to a month and a half, according to experts, had already launched the parliamentary decision.

Despite months of unsuccessful negotiations with the government, Jingye had announced his decision to close Scatherpe. In a week, he has given the direction of the plant, there will be no more metal carbon and dumplings iron (iron balls) to provide fuel to both ovens and avoid their cooling to a point where recovery was no longer possible or will be very expensive.

Of the unsuccessful attempt of the Conservative government of David Cameron to establish a special relationship with China (the Golden wasOr he was golden, he came to baptize this aspiration), Downing Street was discussed around his position with regard to Asitic Power. In 2020, despite its initial approval, London followed the stages of Washington and prohibited that the technological giant Huawei participated in the development of the 5G infrastructure in the United Kingdom.

However, the British government has so far followed the stages of other European diplomas and resists China as a threat to its national security. Prefer to talk about disassembly, always preserving the possibility of cooperation in less delicate commercial areas.

The crisis triggered by the steel factory Scanthorpe led the most critical sectors with China, which are mainly within the Conservative Party, to denounce a clear attempt at sabotage.

The Jingye group builds a new steel factory in China and wants to meet the needs of the United Kingdom of all. What we have seen [con la pretensin de la empresa de cerrar Scunthorpe] This is an industrial sabotage attempt, denounced the conservative deputy, Christopher Chope.

The Chinese Embassy in London assured this Monday that the whole question follows closely and that its government has already demanded that of the Starmer Prime Minister which acted according to the principles of justice, impartiality and non-discrimination.

It was not until 2024, the British steel industry lost around 6,000 jobs. The Tata Company, owner of the Port Talbot factory, in Wales, comes the elimination of 2,500 jobs, when they closed their high conventional, very polluting and replacing them with electric arc ovens, cheap and cleaner, but which do not need so many personalities for their maintenance or are able to produce high quality steel.