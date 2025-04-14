A Wisconsin teenager accused of parents' murders is accused in an extremist conspiracy of assassination





A Wisconsin teenager accused of his parents' death faces wider allegations that he killed them to “obtain financial means” to assassinate President Trump and overthrow the government, according to a recently uncharted federal mandate. In addition, the mandate accuses the adolescent of aligning himself with racist neonazi extremist ideology and of calling for violence as a means of “saving the white race”.

Nikita Casap, 17, was charged last month by the authorities of the County of Waukesha with several alleged offenses linked to the death of her mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer. The accusations include two chiefs of murder in the first degree, two charges of cadavre, theft of goods of more than $ 10,000 and two chiefs of diverted identification to obtain money. The authorities allege that the teenager fatally killed the couple at their home outside Milwaukee in February and lived with the decomposition bodies for weeks before fleeing with $ 14,000 in cash, passports and the family dog. He was arrested last month in Kansas.

Casap, in detention in Waukesha County prison with a deposit of $ 1 million, is to be judicial next month to plead. County prosecutors offered an overview of the federal allegations, which were described in a mandate from the FBI not sealed on Friday. The teenager did not place any of the charges against him, according to the judicial archives.

The federal authorities accuse the Casap of planning the murders of its parents, buying a drone and explosives and sharing its plans with others, including a Russian speaker, who was not identified in court documents but who would have conversed with Casap in direct messages on the Telegram application. Casap's intentions are allegedly detailed in a three -page anti -Semitic manifesto praising Adolf Hitler, which FBI agents found in the images recorded on Casap's phone which seemed to be Desgrabs, according to the mandate deposited at the Federal Court of Milwaukee. Extracts from the manifesto, which are included in the mandate, mention “getting rid of the president and perhaps vice-president”, things that indicate that the document has prompted the teenager's desire to stimulate government collapse.

“As for why, especially Trump, I think it's obvious,” Casap wrote in an extract from the manifesto. “By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice-president, who is guaranteed to provoke a little chaos. And not only that will bring more to the public the idea that assassinations and the acceleration of collapse are possible things to do.”

The mandate also contains extracts from Casap writings which call the killings of “politicians and billionaires” which are Jewish, in addition to the passages of its communications on Tiktok and the Telegram Messenger application.

“Casap seems to have written a manifesto calling for the assassination of the President of the United States. He was in contact with other parties about his plan to kill the president and overthrow the United States government,” said the search mandate. “The murder of his parents seemed to be an effort to obtain the financial means and the autonomy necessary to carry out his plan.”

In court, the prosecutors alleged that Casap was in contact with a person who speaks Russian and shared a plan to flee in Ukraine. By referring to telegram messages between Casap and the Russian speaker, whose mobile phone number is Ukrainian, the federal mandate also referred to an interview with one of the classmates of Casap, who told the authorities that Casap declared “that he was in contact with a man in Russia via Telegram and that they planned to overthrow the government of the United States and to assassinate President Trump. It was not clear to the mandate where the Russian speaker was exactly.

Federal prosecutors allegedly alleged that Casap's manifesto described his reasons for wanting to kill Trump and included ideas about how he would live in Ukraine.

The authorities found Casap in Kansas with money, passports, a car and the family dog.

The telephone and online messages requesting comments were left on Sunday for the public defender of Casap, Nicole Ostrowski. Last month, before the court, she moved to reject some of the accusations against her client, including the flight, arguing that the prosecutors had not presented their case. She also noted the age of her client during legal proceedings.

“He is young, he is still in high school,” she said on March 12.

County authorities also accused the Casap of having hidden a corpse, theft and a diverted identification to obtain money.

The officers found the bodies of Tatiana Casap, 35; And Mayer, 51, February 28. Family members asked for a wellness check after Mayer did not report a work and Nikita Casap jumped for about two weeks.

Authorities believe that parents were killed weeks earlier. Prosecutors told court that the couple's bodies were so seriously broken down that they should be identified through dental files.

