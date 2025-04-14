PM Modi offers shoes to humans who swore not to wear shoes to …







Yamunanagar: The Prime Minister met Kashyap Rampal from Kaithal on Monday, who had sworn 14 years not to wear shoes until Narendra Modi takes over as PM. The Prime Minister made him wear shoes. During the brief conversation, Prime Minister Modi told him not to make such a wish. “AAJ Hum Tumko Joota Pehna Rahe Hai by Baad Mai Aaisa Kuch Karna Nhi, Kahbhi Nahi, Kahbhi Nahi. Pain,” said PM Modi. Rampal Kashyap expressed happiness to meet the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi also referred to the meeting with Kashyap in an article on X and declared that although he accepts such an affection, the emphasis should be put on work on questions related to social work and the construction of the nation. “During today's public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji of Kaithal. He had made a wish 14 years ago – that he will not wear shoes after having become PM and he was able to meet me. PM Modi declared in a post on X. The message also had a video of the meeting. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana on Monday. He laid the foundation stone of the modern thermal power unit of 800 MW from the Deenbandhu Chhutu thermal power plant and a compressed biogas factory in Yamuna Nagar. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building at Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar worth more than Rs 410. It will include a state -of -the -art passenger terminal, a loading terminal and an ATC building. Flights started from Hisar to Ayodhya on Monday. Addressing the rally in Hisar, Prime Minister Modi has extended his greetings to the inhabitants of Haryana, recognizing their strength, their sporting spirit and their fraternity such as the determining features of the State. He expressed his gratitude to the big gathering for their blessings during this busy harvest season. The Prime Minister paid tribute to Guru Jambheshwar, Maharaja Agrasen and the sacred Agroha Dham. He shared his good memories of Haryana, in particular Hisar, recalling his time working in close collaboration with many colleagues when he was responsible for the responsibility of the State by his party. He underlined the dedication and efforts of these colleagues to strengthen the party's foundation in Haryana. He expressed his pride in the commitment of his party to the objective of a developed Haryana and a developed India, working with the greatest seriousness towards this vision. Prime Minister Modi visited Haryana on Ambedkar Jayanti and said that Babasaheb's life, struggle and message were the cornerstone of the government's 11 years of the government. He stressed that each decision, each policy and every day of the government was devoted to the vision of Babasaheb. He reiterated the government's commitment to improving life and realizing the dreams of disadvantaged, oppressed, exploited, poor and tribal communities and women. Prime Minister Modi said that a continuous and rapid development was the mantra of their government to achieve these objectives. (With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/video-pm-modi-gifts-shoes-to-man-who-vowed-not-to-wear-footwear-till-8163024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos