What to know of Nayib Bukele as he visits Trump





Washington President Donald Trump welcomes Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday while the small Nation of Central America becomes a critical Lynchpin of the mass deportation operation of American administrations.

Since March, El Salvador has accepted from the United States, more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants, officials of the Trump administration have accused the activity of gangs and violent crimes and have placed them inside the countries of the prison of maximum notorious security just outside the capital, San Salivador. He also holds a man from Maryland who, according to the administration, was wrongly expelled but was not returned to the United States, despite the court orders.

This made Bukele, who remains extremely popular in Salvador due to the repression of powerful street gangs in the country, a vital ally for the Trump administration, which provided little evidence for its assertions according to which Venezuelan immigrants were in fact gang members, and he also did not publish the names of those who were expelled.

Read more: How Nayib Bukeles Iron Fist transformed El Salvador

When he was asked if he had concerns about the prison where the deportees were detained, Trump told journalists early Sunday that Bukele was doing a fantastic job.

He takes care of many problems that we have that we really could not take care of the cost point of view, said Trump. And he really does, he was incredible. We have very bad people in this prison. People who should never have been allowed to enter our country.

Since the visit of Secretary of State Marco Rubios in February, the government of Bukelewhose has arrested more than 84,000 people as part of its three -year repression against the gangshas, ​​it was clearly ready to help the Trump administration with its ambitions for deportation.

Read more: What the Venezuelans were expelled to El Salvador

Bukele has entered into an agreement under which the United States will pay around $ 6 million for Salvador to imprison Venezuelan immigrants for a year. When a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to run a flight transporting immigrants already on the way to El Salvador, Bukele wrote on social networks: Oopsia … too late.

Although other judges ruled against the Trump administration, this month, the Supreme Court paved the way for Trump to use the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, a law of the 18th century, to expel immigrants. The judges insisted that immigrants obtain a court hearing before being removed from his United States during the weekend, 10 other people who, according to the administration, are members of the MS-13 and Tren of Aragua gangs arrived in Salvador, Rubio said on Sunday.

Read more: our fathers were interned under the law on extraterrestrial enemies. This law must be repeared, unrecognized

We also found cooperation in other countries that are ready to take some of these very dangerous people, Rubio said at a meeting on Thursday. Bukele, added Rubio, was really a good friend in the United States in this regard. These are some of the worst people you will meet.

Trump openly said that he would also promote El Salvador taking American citizens who have committed violent crimes, although he added, I only do it under law. We do not know how expenred American citizens could be. Leavitt said that these citizens would be odious and violent criminals who have repeatedly violated the laws of our nations.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court called on the administration to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a resident of Maryland and a citizen Salvadoran who had an order from the immigration court preventing his expulsion to his country of origin to fear the persecution of gangs. Leavitt said that the work of administrations was to facilitate the return, not to return, but Trump later said on Friday that he would return Abrego Garcia to the United States if the high court judges had to bring him back.

I have great respect for the Supreme Court, Trump told journalists traveling on Air Force One. Government lawyers indicated in a legal file on Saturday that Garcia Garcia remains in Salvador, but has not detailed what, if necessary, the passages that the administration takes to return it to the United States in its daily update required on Sunday, the government essentially declared that it had nothing to add beyond the file on Saturday.

While the repression of Bukeles against the gangs has popular support, the country has lived in the state of emergency which suspends fundamental rights for three years. He built the massive prison, located just outside San Salvador in the city of Tecoleca, to hold people accused of gang affiliation under his repression.

Part of its offer to receive the Venezuelans, the United States has also returned Salvadoral gang leaders. In February, his ambassador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, said on a radio program that having gang leaders confronted with justice in Salvador was a matter of honor.

Bukele could also request a relief of the 10% rate recently imposed by Trump, using the argument that he weakens the economy that Bukele tries to strengthen.

CSAR ROS, director of the El Salvador Immigrant Association Agenda, said that it is crucial that (the visit) is not limited to diplomatic gestures, but is rather reflected in concrete actions that benefit Salvadorants abroad and at home.

Populists who have managed to make their images through the media, Bukele and Trump are from different generations but display similar trends in the way they relate to the press, political opposition and justice systems in their respective countries.

Bukele came to power in the middle of Trumps' first mandate and had a simple relationship with the American chief. Trump was most concerned about immigration and, under Bukele, the number of salvadoran in the direction of the American border has decreased.

Bukeles' relationship with the United States has become more complicated at the start of the Biden administration, which was openly critical of some of its undemocratic actions.

Just before the arrival of Bukeles in Washington, the State Department has updated its travel notice for El Salvador at level 1, which is for the countries which are the safest to visit for American citizens. The opinion notes that the activity of the gangs and the murders that accompany it and other violent crimes have decreased in the past three years.

Alemm reported in San Salvador, El Salvador. The writer Associated Press Darlene Superville in West Palm Beach, Florida, contributed to the reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7277503/el-salvador-nayib-bukele-visit-trump-immigration-prison-venezuelan-deportations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos