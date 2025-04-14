Rampal Kashyap: 14 years barefoot, an accomplished dream: PM Modi ..





Chandigarh, April 14: It was an emotional moment on Monday for the resident of Haryana Kashyap, who walked barefoot for 14 years for the sole purpose of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister not only met her, but also looked at to personally place shoes on his feet, creating an unforgettable moment in the life of the common, a Kaithal resident. Kashyap, a follower of Prime Minister Modi, made a wish in 2009 that Narendra Modi, as a leader, was the one who could change the fate of the nation. With this strong conviction, he undertook not to wear shoes until Modi became the Prime Minister of India and until he meets him personally. His wish came to reality when Kashyap, who walked barefoot during all these years despite the last heat of summer or the freezing cold of winter, obtained an invitation from Prime Minister Modi to meet him during his visit to Yamunanagar. In an emotional gesture, Prime Minister Modi bowed and made him wear shoes. Even Prime Minister Modi was visibly touched at the time, but he told him not to make such a wish anymore. After the emotional meeting, Prime Minister Modi shared his reflections with the crowd that met there. This wish was not only for me. It reflects the collective power of people who believe in a new direction for our country. Walking barefoot for 14 years is not easy; It is the peak of sacrifice and unshakable faith, said the Prime Minister. Ambelled by the gesture, Kashyap expressed his gratitude with damp eyes. This meeting was a reminder of the deep link between the leader and his disciples, and how such acts of faith can transcend time and space. During today's public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji of Kaithal. He had made a wish 14 years ago that he would not wear shoes that after having become PM and he was able to meet me, wrote Prime Minister Modi in an article on X. I am humiliated by people like Rampal Ji and also accept their affection but I want to ask all those who take such wishes. I cherish your love … Please focus on something that is linked to social work and the construction of the nation! Added pm.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and was not published by the AP7AM team.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ap7am.com/en/98881/14-years-barefoot-a-dream-fulfilled-pm-modi-meets-devoted-follower-places-shoes-on-his-feet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

