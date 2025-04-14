Bukele d'El Salvador says he is not inclined to return Abrego GarciaExBulletin





President Trump meets President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the oval office on April 14, 2025.

El Salvador president Nayib Bukele said on Monday that he was not inclined to return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to the United States.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoral citizen who had lived in Maryland for about 15 years, was expelled in Salvador despite the protections by an American immigration judge. He is in detention in the mega prison of Bukele known as Cecot. The Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to facilitate its return.

During the visit to the Bukele Oval Office on Monday, Trump and his team said it was up to the Salvadoran government to decide to return it. Bukele said he wouldn't do that.

The deputy chief of staff of the White House, Stephen Miller, speaks at a meeting of the oval office with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador as vice-president Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the attorney general Pam Bondi.

“The question is absurd: how can I get a terrorist smuggling in the United States?” Said Bukele.

Bukele was a key ally of Trump as he accelerates the deportations to the Salvadorian notorious prison. The Trump administration pays $ 6 million in the Salvadoral government to house migrants.

The case implies the law on extraterrestrial enemies

More than 200 migrants were sent to prison. Many were sent there without regular procedure using an obscure law in wartime called the Act on Extraterrestrial enemies to expel large groups of Venezuelans and Salvadorians who, according to the administration, are gang members. Abrego Garcia’s lawyer says he’s not a gang.

While the Supreme Court finally ruled that the Trump administration could use the law invoked during the 1812 war and the two world wars to expel migrants, the High Court also ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia.

The Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was part of the meeting of the Oval Office with Bukele, said that the administration's obligation was only extending an airplane, but said that Garcia Garcia was now in the Salvadorian police custody.

She said that Greo Garcia was not legally in the United States and had minimized the problem with her expulsion as a “paperwork” problem. “It is in El Salvador if they want to turn it over. It's not up to us,” said Bondi.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the deputy chief of staff of the White House, Stephen Miller, said that the case was up to Bukele. “He is a citizen of El Salvador, so he is very arrogant even that the American media suggest that we will even say to El Salvador, how to manage their own citizens,” said Miller.

Rubio stressed that no court in the United States had the right to pursue a foreign policy.

The incident highlights the danger of the Trump administration agreement with Bukele, Felipe Navarro said with the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies, a defense group. He urged the administration to stop sending people to Cecot, claiming that the administration “condemns people to indefinite abuses and imprisonment in another country, then wrongly claiming that he is helpless to recover the serious damage he caused”.

