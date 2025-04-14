



Big concern for Erdogan turkeys as a European neighbor to obtain fatal anti-navire missiles, Ankara on the edge Their deployment will considerably improve the striking capacity of the navy. New Delhi: France brought a blow to receive Tayyip Erdogan by concluding a major agreement with the enemy of Turkey. According to reports, Greece has signed an agreement to buy 16 anti-ship missiles in France. The Minister of Defense of Greece, Nikos Dendias, announced it on Monday April 14, 2025. This is an important defense agreement, because the dispute between Turkey and Greece continues to degenerate. The agreement for Exocet missiles was signed by Dendias and the Minister of the French Armed Forces, Sebastian Lecornu, who is visiting Athens. According to a Reuters report, the cost of the agreement has not been disclosed. The report also indicates that an agreement was signed between France and Greece in 2021. By virtue of this agreement, Greece agreed to buy three French frigates and approximately 24 Rafale hunting planes made Dassault. In addition, Greece said that it would buy a fourth Belharra frigate and cruise missiles in France as part of a defense plan worth 25 billion euros to modernize its armed forces by 2036. Greece makes this defense agreement to strengthen its defense capacity against its neighboring turkey. Exocet missiles are designed to destroy warships. Their deployment will considerably improve the striking capacity of the Greek navy, allowing it to secure its maritime borders. In addition, Greece has decided to spend 25 billion in the next decade to make its defense strategy more aggressive. This funding will involve substantial investments in artificial intelligence and advanced command capacities. The objective is to equip the military in the country with arms who can inflict serious damage to enemies, moving away from traditional weapons. It should be noted that there has been a long -standing dispute between Greece and Turkey in the Aegean Sea. Consequently, this defense agreement between Greece and France could play an important role in maintaining regional balance. The Aegean Sea has dozens of small and large islands under the control of Greece. These islands are quite close to the border of Turkey. Turkey opposes this because Greece claims a 12 -kilometer area in the sea through these islands, while Turkey stands against it. In addition, Greece affirms that its airspace above the sea extends to 10 nabin miles, but Turkey only recognizes it as 6 naval miles. This causes significant tension between the two countries.







