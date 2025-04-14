Surabaya – The Java East Java Prosecutor's Office (Kejati East Java) held the first morning apple after the long holidays of the Eid Al -Fitr 1446 Hijri. Acting as a recipient of the apple on this occasion was Colonel Marin (H) Hadi Pangeste, sh., MM., MH. Military criminal assistant of the oriental Java prosecutors who showed synergy and solidity between the fields of the Office General of Java Oriental. Meanwhile, Apple officers in the intelligence sector of Java East, who also ensured the sweetness and order of Apple morning implementation on Monday (04/14/2025)
In his mandate, the chief of the APEL has transmitted several important points linked to the performance and the preparation of the arrival of important guests from the Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Republic of Indonesia (there is RI). The main agenda conveyed is the preparation of the arrival of the field verification team (Verlap) of the integrity zone (ZI) which will be directed directly by the theater. Inspector I to the attorney general of the supervision of young people (Jamwas) of the Indonesian there is.
The arrival of the Verlap Zi team is an important step in the efforts of the attorney general of Java Oriental to reach the predicate of the region of free corruption (WBK) and the region of clean and servant bureaucracy (WBBM). Apple’s leaders highlight the importance of preparing the entire field to accommodate the verification team, including the completeness of documents, the implementation of excellent public services and the commitment of all ranks in carrying out a clean and in service bureaucracy.
“We must show our preparation and our commitment to carry out the integrity area in the Office General of Java Oriental. The arrival of the Verlap team is our opportunity to prove that we have made significant changes for a better direction,” said Aspidmil.
The apple this morning has become an important momentum for oriental java prosecutors to re -establish the morale of work after long holidays and focus on the targets that have been fixed, in particular to reach the title of Zi WBK / WBBM. We hope that the arrival of the Verlap team from the Indonesian Attorney General's Office can provide positive results for the Office of the Oriental Java Prosecutor.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://kejati-jatim.go.id/apel-perdana-kejati-jatim-pasca-libur-lebaran-fokus-persiapan-verifikasi-lapangan-zi-dari-kejagung-ri/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
