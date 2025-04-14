Former conservative chancellor George Osborne is on maneuvers. Again.

He plotted to return David Cameron Tory leader and Prime Minister. He then expected to succeed him until the Brexit referendum changes everything.

Since his departure from Politics, Osborne has been married again, has created a second family, has launched a successful podcast and became president of the British Museum. However, he is still hungry politically.

We speak as a conservative competitor for the mayor of London. The competition in 2028 could take place when the popularity of the work is a hollow of all time and Sir Sadiq Khan cannot seriously plan the fourth time.

Osborne was born and raised in London, then thinks that he is man for work.

Former interior secretary James can also throw his hat in the ring, just like Nadhim Zahawi, who was chancellor for two months.

The recall of Parliament on Saturday was the most annoying for Sir Keir Starmer.

His beloved Arsenal was playing at home at 5.30 p.m. and he did not want to miss his free seat in the directors' box.

After the announcement last week of more Bobbies on the pace, the mayor of the Grand Manchester, Andy Burnham, praised the new local police forces.

It was the same Burnham who was mayor of work when the Grand Manchester police were special for two years in 2020 due to their incompetence of rank.

A made hairstyle?

The Good Morning Britain of ITV, Host Ed Balls, is firmly on Wig-Watch, as shown in its comments on the former Conservative MP Michael Manufacturer

Is it a wig or is it a blond hair mane?

Itvs Good Morning Britain welcomed Ed Balls, speaking of the former conservative deputy Michael manufacturer entering the house of Celebrity Big Brother, said: Wig-Watch! Michael manufacturer.

“Everyone in politics believes it is not a wig because we have said so many times. But look at him. He walks like a wig and barks like a wig … it looks like a rat for me.

Cruel but true.

Lib Dem Peer Lord Scriven was harmed in a brief debate on the repairs of the church choir.

Scriven, a hot atheist in Trot, said that the C Bishops should be far from the Legislative Assembly.

An observer from Lords underlines: Scriven is not so different from prelates. Like them, he never wears a tie.

“And he has such an attitude, more holy than that that some peers call him Mgr Scriven.

Do not mention the word austerity in the presence of the Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

During a meeting this month of the parliamentary group of the Union of Firemen, the secretary general of the Union, Steve Wright, attacked a return to conservative austerity when a Labor MP has gone around the room. You can't call it so. Rachel has forbidden us to use it.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Lammy, had a crisis of anger against two Labor deputies prohibited from Israel. He has a short memory.

In 2008, interior secretary Jacqui Smith prohibited an Israeli politician from the United Kingdom, but Minister Junior Lammy never raised a word of protest.

Malfoy loses his magic

The television series The White Lotus and the supporter of Labor Jason Isaacs wonders if the mentions of celebrities help his party.

Isaacs, who also played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, said that it was said by a senior festival figure: that makes no difference at all and that it could even affect us negatively.

This certainly did not help when the leader of the time, Ed Miliband, brought out the Russell brand, which was now accused of rape and sexual assault on the eve of the 2015 elections.

