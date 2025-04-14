



According to President Donald Trump, CBS News deserves to ensure that his FCC license has been withdrawn and faces massive fines after 60 minutes which constituted illegal and illegal behavior, according to President Donald Trump.

Trump, who continues 60 minutes, CBS News and his parent company, Paramount, for 20 billion dollars on allegations that published an interview with the Democratic candidate of 2024, Kamala Harris, to increase his chances of winning, said that News-Magazine magazine had crossed the line on Sunday evening.

Almost every week, 60 minutes, which is continued for billions of dollars for the fraud they committed during the 2024 presidential election with their interview with the candidate for the faulty presidential election Kamala Harris, mentions the name of Trump in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this weekend, broadcast them, Trump posted on his social media platform.

They did not do, but two, major stories about Trump, one having to do with Ukraine, what I say is a war that would never have happened if the 2020 elections had not been faked, in other words, if I was president and, the other story was seeing with Greenland, the president continued.

Trump said it was very honored to continue 60 minutes, Fake News CBS and Paramount, on their fraudulent, beyond recognition, the report, but legal action is not enough, according to the president.

60 minutes, Trump said is not a news program, but a dishonest political agent has simply disguised in news, and must be responsible for what they have done and do.

They should lose their license! Trump said CBS.

Hopefully the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), directed by its highly respected president, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their illegal and illegal behavior. CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a high price. Make America great again!

Carr, a Trump loyalist who carries a golden silhouette pin, did not publicly comment on the presidents' demand.

