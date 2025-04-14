



In a Monday story for New York magazine, Michael Wolff said that Warner Bros. Discovery “had confirmed” an unusual suggestion they had received from “The Trump Orbit”: if the company wants to cook the favor of the administration, perhaps giving Donald Jr. “a hunting and fishing program” on Discovery Channel. Trump's alleged initiate underlined a recent Amazon (and very lucrative) agreement for a documentary on First Lady Melania Trump as an “example” in the way of interacting with the White House. “

The implications were presented in the penultimate paragraph of a long Wolff profile on the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav.

“WBD confirmed that a company representative had recently contacted Trump's orbit to ask for advice on how the company could advantageously interact with the White House and improve its Trump age smell,” wrote Wolff. “The reported message was to examine the example of Amazon and Jeff Bezos by paying Melania Trump $ 40 million to participate in a documentary on herself. Don Jr. could like a hunting and fishing program on the discovery chain, they were said.”

When the Hollywood Reporter reached the White House by e-mail, we received this in response: “Michael Wolff is a bag of shit and turned out to be fraud. He regularly manufactures stories from his sick and distorted imagination, only possible because he has a serious and debilitating case of Trump's disturbance syndrome which rots his brain the size of a peanuole. Steven Cheung

Cheung is director of communications for the White House. It should be noted that the same exact declaration has been shared several times with the media members who bring the name of Michael Wolff to the administration.

THR contacted Warner Bros. Discovery for this story, but we have not received an answer.

Zaslav is a democrat, but if he wants to make more mergers even resembling the success of the successful 2021 combination of his Warnermedia of Discovery, Inc. and AT&T, he will need an OK of the Trump (dry) commission. WBD has taken steps to run its cable channel activities from its streaming platforms (mainly max) and studios. Nbcuniversal is lower on the road to do the same thing essentially with the temporarily named Spinco.; There have been speculation that the unwanted NBCU wired channels went to Spinco. And the networks' discovery portfolio could potentially combine.

The creation of Warner Bros. Discovery brought CNN under the goal of Zaslav, causing friction between him and Trump, who won the presidency in 2016 and 2024, but lost in 2020. Zaslav described CNN as a “crown jewel” of the mega-composed of the mega-composition which he has now outraged, but the network of new cables has constantly been. 1 Nemesis (many Nés) in the media.

