Xi Jinping in China warns that there are “no winners” in a pricing war while visiting Southeast Asia





Hanoi, Vietnam Chinas chief (AP), Xi Jinping, said that no one was winning in a trade war when he launched a diplomatic visit to Southeast Asia on Monday, presenting China as a stability force unlike the American president Donald Trumps The last prices move. Although Trump has interrupted certain prices, he maintained 145% tasks on China, the second economy in the world. There are no winners in a trade war, nor a pricing war, wrote Xi in an editorial published jointly in the official Vietnamese and Chinese media. Our two countries should resolutely protect the multilateral trading system, industrial and stable supply chains and an open and cooperative international environment. XIS Visit allows China to show in Southeast Asia, it is a superpower responsible in the way that contrasts with the way in which the United States under President Donald Trump presents around the world, said Nguyen Khac Giang, a scholarship holder invited to Singapores Iseasyusof Ishak Institute. XI was welcomed on the Tarmac by the president of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, at the start of his two -day visit, a mark of honor not often given to visitors, said Nguyen Thanh Trung, professor of Vietnamese studies at Fulbright Vietnam University. The students of a drum art group played as women agitated the red and yellow flags of the Chinese and communist party. While the XIS trip was probably scheduled earlier, it became important due to the tariff struggle Between China and the United States The visit offers a path for Beijing to strengthen its alliances and find solutions for the high commercial barrier that the United States has imposed on Chinese exports. In Hanoi, XI met the secretary general of the Vietnam Communist Party in Lam, his counterpart. Faced with disturbances and disruptions in the current global context, China and Vietnams' commitment to peaceful development and deepening of friendship and cooperation and have brought global precious stability and certainty, he said. He also met the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh. The two parties signed a series of memoranda, the details of which have not been made public. Nhan Dan, the official oral tip of the Vietnams Communist Party, said that China and Vietnam would accelerate a rail project of $ 8 billion connecting the two countries to an approved agreement in February. XIS Visit sends a message to the region The time of the visit sends a strong political message according to which Southeast Asia is important for China, said Huong Le-Thu of the International Crisis group's thinking group. She said that, given the severity of Trumps prices and despite the 90-day break, the Nations of Southeast Asia were concerned that prices, if implemented, could complicate their development. Vietnam is experienced to balance its relations with the United States and China. It is managed under a communist system to a part like China but has had a solid relationship with the United States In 2023, it was the only country to have received both American president Joe Biden and Chinas XI Jinping. That year, he also improved the United States at his highest diplomatic level, such as China and Russia. Vietnam has been one of the largest beneficiaries of countries trying to decline their supply chains from China, while businesses have moved here. China is its largest trading partner and the trade in China-Vietnam jumped 14.6% in annual shift in 2024, according to Chinese state media. This commercial relationship goes in both directions. The trip to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia is all about how China can really isolate itself against the Trump, said Nguyen Khac Giang, analyst at Singapores Isseasyusof Ishak Institute, stressing that since Xi has become president in 2013, he only visited Vietnam twice. But the intensification of the trade war has put Vietnam in a very precarious situation given the impression in the United States that Vietnam serves as a stolen door for Chinese products, said Giang. Vietnam had been affected by 46% prices under Trump's order before the 90 -day break. China and Vietnam have real long -term differences, including territorial disputes in the Southern China Sea, where Vietnam was confronted with the Coast Guard of Chinas but does not often publish confrontations. After Vietnam, Xi should go to Malaysia then, then to Cambodia. Wu reported in Bangkok. Video journalist after Hau Dinh contributed to this report.

