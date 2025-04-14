In Haryana, Prime Minister Modi declared that the voting virus distributed from Congress, the new WAQF law will ensure real social justice | News from Chandigarh





In a scathing attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the party on Monday of spreading the voting bank KA on his opposition to the law recently adopted by Waqf (amendment). He also accused the Congress of having crushed the spirit of the Constitution of staying in power and treating the SC, ST, OBS communities as second class citizens.

Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted to bring equality, but the congress spread the voting virus (politician) in the country. He wanted each poor to live with dignity, with tall heads, to dream and to accomplish them. But the Congress made the second class citizens SCS, STS and OBCS, the Prime Minister declared during the inauguration of flight operations at Hisar airport in Haryana.

The Prime Minister later underlined the achievements of his government at the center and in Haryana while inaugurating other projects for Haryana. Addressing a rally in Yamunanagar, he continued his attack on the Congress. The story continues below this announcement In the morning, Modi reported the first direct commercial flight of Maharaja Agrasen airport in Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the new terminal at the airport. Later in the day, the PM threw the foundation stone for an 800 MW thermal power station in Yamunagar and a bypass in Rewari, in addition to several other development projects. Our government, in six-seven years, has provided an installation of drinking water in more than 12 drivers of households. Today, 80% of rural households obtain the supply of tap water. It is the blessing of Babasaheb that we will provide a tap water installation at each cleaning, Modi told Hisar. The state of the SC, ST, OBC communities was the worst. Our government has obtained more than 11 boring toilets built and brought a repair to disadvantaged persons. During the congress mandate, the banking doors did not open for SC, ST, OBC. Insurance, loan and help were all dreams for them. But now, the biggest beneficiaries of Jan Dhan Yojana are the brothers and sisters SC, ST, OBC. Our sisters SC, ST, Obc Brothers proudly remove the RuPay cards from their pockets today, he said. The congress treated SC, ST, OBCS as second class citizens in this country. While the leaders of the Congress appreciated luxuries such as swimming pools, only 16 out of 100 households in the villages had access to channeled water and among the most affected by SCS, STS and OBC. In just six to seven years, our government has provided water ties to more than 12 crores of rural households. Now, 80 out of 100 rural houses have access to drinking water, and we are committed to bringing this number 100%, he said. The story continues below this announcement Continuing his attack on the Congress, said the Prime Minister, the Congress made our pious constitution a weapon to gain power. Whenever they had a chance, they crushed the Constitution. The congress, in an emergency, crushed the spirit of constitution to stay in power. It is the essence of the Constitution that everyone should have an equal citizenship, that I call a secular civil code. But the congress has never implemented it. In Uttarakhand, after the arrival of the government of the BJP, a secular civil code was implemented. Talk About the WAQF, Modi said there are hectares of field hectares on behalf of Waqf. If the advantages of the WAQF properties had been granted to the needy, that would have benefited them. But only the terrestrial mafia benefited from these properties. With the change in WAQF law, land looting will also stop in new amendments. The looting of the poor will stop with this modified WAQF law. Under the new WAQF law, land or goods belonging to any Adivasi cannot be affected by the WAQF card. Poor Muslims and Muslims of Pâton will have their rights. It is a real social justice, he said, recalling the moment when Congress fought the elections against Ambedkar. We must not forget what the Congress has done in Babasaheb. Congress humiliated him while he was alive. They made him lose the elections twice. Congress even tried to erase his memory. Congress tried to destroy the ideas of Babasahebs to always destroy. Dr. Ambedkar was the protector of the Constitution, but Congress has become the destructive of the Constitution, he added. The story continues below this announcement In Yamunanagar, the PM recalled its former association with Haryana. I have a lot of memories of Haryana and Hisar. When the BJP gave me the responsibility of Haryana, I worked with many colleagues here for a long time. The hard work of all these colleagues has strengthened the basics of the Bharatiya Janata party in Haryana. Today, I am proud to see that the BJP is seriously working to develop Haryana and develop India, he said. In Yamunanagar, the Prime Minister also declared that people were faced with difficulties in the autonomous states of the congress, referring to social media articles on the increase in taxes in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. Yesterday we celebrated Baisakhi, but yesterday also marked the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwalah Bagh massacre. We still have memories of the Jallianwalah massacre. There is another aspect, which was thrown into the dark. This aspect is Manavta Ke Saath, Desh Ke Saath Khade Hone Ka Buland Jazbe Ka. Is Jazbe Ka Naam Hai Sankaran Nair. No one would have heard of him. He was a renowned lawyer and at that time, he held a very large post in British era. He could have appreciated all the luxury, but inspired by Jallianwalah Bagh, he raised his voice against the British atrocities. He was expelled from his post. He was Kerala and the incident took place in Punjab. He fought alone. Sankaran Nair brought them (the British) to justice. It is not only an example of a position with humanity, it also shows the unity of the country. A distant Kerala man fought with British for an incident that took place in Punjab. This inspiration, today too, is our immense force. We should certainly learn from Nair Sankaran, Modi told Yamunanagar. The story continues below this announcement C SANKARAN NAIR resigned from the Council of Viceroy following the Massacre of Jallianwalah Bagh on April 13, 1919. Later, he was adviser to the Secretary of State for India (in London, 1920-21) and member of the Indian Council of State (from 1925).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/haryana-pm-modi-congress-vote-bank-virus-waqf-law-social-justice-9943532/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos