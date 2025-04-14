



Part of the president's reason Donald prevails over Deference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan Did Trump believe that Erdoan is strong and maybe a useful partner that will impose order. If this means sacrificing the Kurds, sacrificing Armenian and Syrians Christians, or supporting a little terrorist sponsorship of Erdoan in Gaza, Syria or Somalia, whether. For Trump, reducing expenditure and exposure of American forces abroad is worth the moral price. More and more, however, it seems that Erdoan is looking to play Trump for a fool. Take, for example, Erdoans want to buy the F-35 fighter on the border. There is not a single military purchase that Turkey has made in the United States or Europe in the past 15 years that Turkey has not sought to make the engineer in research for the benefit of its own military industries. In this way, Erdoan seeks to strengthen the power of turkeys and its own portfolio. In 2016, he had his daughter, Smeyye, married to Seluk Bayraktar, director of technology and president of the Baykar Defense Board of Directors, advanced drone manufacturer. Now Erdoan is also looking for a Turkish commercial advantage at the expense of American companies. Turkey has long asked leadership in Somalia. It controls the international airport in the perimeter of which the State Department founded the Embassy of the United States, and Turkey has also built a naval base. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is as much a Turkish indicator as Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. On April 12, the Prime Minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre visited Las Anod, a city in Somaliland, Somalia conquered in 2023 with Chinese assistance, while Beijing sought to punish Somaliland for having taken a race with the United States and Taiwan rather than China. This decision is provocative; While Somalia can speak of Las Anod as a disputed territory, the border between Somalia and Somaliland was set by a treaty in the 19th century and recognized by the United States and all the other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Somalia sending its Prime Minister to the city is akin to the American president visiting Vancouver or Toronto while claiming that the two are American cities. The bars visit is more than causing Somaliland; These are Erdoan's pockets at the expense of the United States in October 2024, Turkish Petroleum Corporation, belonging to the State, signed an agreement with Somalias Capital, Mogadishu, for the rights to land fields. One of the main bar drivers is to transfer the Holhol oil exploration block near Las Anod, which Conocophillips based in Houston previously had. By supporting the Somalian complaints above Somaliland, Erdoan seeks to replace American oil interests with Turkish companies because he thinks he is smarter than Trump and can get away by using it to make Ottomans big again. Somalia is not the only place where Erdoan seeks to roll Trump. Erdoan does not wish to altruism to stabilize Syria; Instead, he considers self-proclaimed president Al-Sharaa as an investment in which he is now cashed. Trump is right to put American interests first and to recognize that real influence is accompanied by commercial prowess, not an American agency for international development style. Where his administration goes wrong, however, is that Erdoan is a partner. Erdoan will speak to Trump how he can help the United States while stealing Americans and denigrated Trump. If Trump does not wake up this reality, American companies will lose billions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aei.org/op-eds/erdogan-keeps-pulling-fast-ones-on-trump-to-harm-american-business/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

