



A defamation case against former health secretary Matt Hancock may be tried, after a high court judge refused the ex-MP attempt to have the claim rejected. Mr. Hancock, who was a deputy for West Suffolk from 2010 to 2024, was accused of having made a “malicious” comment on the former deputy conservative Andrew Bridgen online. During a hearing before the Royal Courts of Justice, Ms. Justice Collins Rice said that there were “convincing reasons for a more in -depth investigation at the trial”. “The case of Mr. Bridgen as argued and testifies to this so far has no obvious quality of unreality,” she said. Mr. Hancock had previously called the “absurd” case.

The post M. Hancock is prosecuted was published on Twitter – now X – in January 2023. The High Court previously learned that Mr. Bridgen shared a link to an article which “concerned data concerning deaths and other undesirable effects linked to hairstyle vaccines”. Mr. Bridgen, who was a deputy for the northwest of Leicestershire from 2010 to 2024, wrote: “Like a consultant cardiologist told me, it is the greatest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.” A few hours later, Mr. Hancock shared a video, subtitled: “The theories of the anti-Vax and anti-Vax conspiracy dangerous and dangerous and anti-vacuum this morning are unacceptable and have absolutely no place in our society.”

Mr. Hancock tried to reject the case, his lawyers saying that the complaint did not “a realistic perspective of success” and was not “correctly articulated”. He previously declared that the case was “absurd” and described Mr. Bridgen's “ridiculous” claims. But Mr. Bridgen said he believed that comments intended to cause “serious damages” to his reputation and were “seriously defamatory and false”. In a decision last year, judge Collins Rice noted that Mr. Hancock's post did not definitively condemn the deputy as an individual “and that the majority of the publication was a” expression of opinion “. She added that she was “satisfied that the ordinary reasonable reader would not have understood this tweet in the terms of Mr. Bridgen the most fears”. But, in a judgment on Monday, she said that “all the relevant evidence” to determine if Mr. Hancock “really married the opinion he expressed” in the position was not available. So she decided to send the case to trial. “That Mr. Bridgen will finally succeed in his case argued in establishing the fact that he alleys is likely to depend on a complete examination of the evidence in both directions, including how Mr. Hancock explains his opinion in due time, if he chooses to do so, or the inferences to shoot if he does not do so,” she said. “I am unable to conclude at this stage that Mr. Bridgen's success of success in one or the other of the questions are so as to be determined now to be” unreal “.”

