Modi Claque Telangana Govt on Kancha Gachibowli Land Row, calls the Congress model a “lie”





Yamunanagar: In an apparent reference to the recent controversy surrounding the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli terrain near the University of Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 14, unleashed the government of Telangana accusing him of destroying the forest and not promising his promises. Addressing a rally in Haryana, the Prime Minister said: “The government is busy destroying the jungles through bulldozers, causing animal damage, by endangering animals. This is the working style of the congress. “ “One side is the model of congress which has proven to be a complete lie and which only thinks in power while the BJP model is based on the truth and works on the path shown by Ambedkar,” accused Modi. He also attacked the rules of the Congress of States saying that there were power outages under the rule of the Grand Old Party before 2014. However, after 2014, the electricity production of India doubled and exports electricity, said Prime Minister Modi. “What is happening in the indigenous states of the congress. A complete betrayal of the public. In neighboring Himachal, the public is upset. All the work of development and public well-being stopped,” he said. “In Karnataka, in congress, milk and seed electricity diet, everything is expensive. The government imposes different types of taxes there that have led to inflation in the state, “he said, adding:” Karnataka has become number one in corruption “. Stressing the greetings to the inhabitants of the birthday birthday of Br Ambedkar, Modi declared that his government is guided by the vision of Baba Saheb, who, he said, showed us a direction in the journey of Viksit Bharat “. On Monday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of an ultra-supercritical thermal power unit of 800 MW at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram thermal power plant in Yamunanagar. The thermal power unit, distributed over 233 acres and worth approximately RS 8,470, should become operational by March 2029. It will considerably increase the energy self -sufficiency of Haryana and provide an uninterrupted power supply through the state. Earlier, the BHEL belonging to the State had ordered to create an 800 MW factory which will be the first energy project based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology in Haryana. The unit must be established alongside the existing units of 2 × 300 MW, currently operational in Yamunanagar. The factory, provided for completion by 2027, will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will contribute to effective management of organic waste while contributing to the production of clean energy and the conservation of the environment, according to a press release. (With PTI entries)

