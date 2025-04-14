



The exemption from smartphones, laptops and other electronic products from importing prices on China will be short -lived, said senior American officials, with Donald Trump warning that nobody came out of the hook.

There was no price exception, Trump said in an article on social networks on Sunday. These products are subject to existing prices at 20% of fentanyl, and they simply move to a different price bucket.

In the post on his Truth social platform, Trump promised to launch a survey on the national security trade in the semiconductor sector and the entire electronics supply chain.

We will not be held hostage by other countries, in particular hostile commercial nations like China, he added.

The White House announced on Friday the exclusion of certain electronic products from steep reciprocal rates on China. The American stock markets had to stage a recovery after the announcement. The actions of the manufacturer of Apple and Chip Nvidia were on the right track to skyrocket after the prices on their products imported into the United States were raised for 90 days.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce said that the exemption has shown that the United States made a small step towards the correction of its erroneous unilateral practice of reciprocal prices, and insisted that Washington cancels the entire tariff regime.

Zhang Li, president of the China Center for Information Industry Development, told the state of the media, China Daily, that exemptions have proven how important China is for large American technological companies that are strongly relying on the country for manufacturing and innovation.

However, Trumps Secretary of Trumps, Howard Lutnick, said on Sunday that China's critical technological products are said to be faced with new separate tasks as well as semiconductors in the next two months.

Lutnick said Trump would adopt a special price rate rate on smartphones, computers and other electronic products in a month or two, alongside semiconductors and pharmaceutical products. New tasks would not be so-called reciprocal prices on Trumps on China, he said.

He says that they are exempt from reciprocal prices, but they are included in the prices of semiconductors, which are probably arriving in a month or two, said Lodnick in an interview on ABC, predicting that levies would bring the production of these products to the United States. These are things that are national security, that we must be manufactured in America.

The two biggest economies in the world were locked in a fast brassard game since Trump launched a global price assault that particularly targeted Chinese imports. The chief of Chinas, Xi Jinping, said on Monday that protectionism leads anywhere and that a trade war would have no winners.

Tit-form exchanges have seen American samples imposed on China at 145%, and Beijing fixing a 125% recovery on American imports. Beijing said on Friday that he would ignore any increase in the future in Trump's prices because they were already so high that there was no acceptance of the American goods in China.

A spokesperson for Chinas Custom Agency on Monday said that the country's exports were faced with a complex and severe external situation, but the sky will not fall. They said that Chinese domestic demand was wide and that they built a diversified market.

Trumps going back and forth on prices sparked the wildest oscillations of Wall Street from the cocovated pandemic of 2020. The Benchmark Standard & Poors 500 index has dropped by more than 10% since Trump took up his duties on January 20.

After having announced taxes on imports on dozens of business partners, Trump suddenly issued a 90 -day break for most of them. China has been excluded from the stay.

The fallout from Trumps prices and the inversions of subsequent cervical boost policy sent shock waves through the US economy, investors pouring state obligations, the falling dollar and the confidence of the consumers plunging.

American senator Elizabeth Warren, a democrat, criticized the latest revision of Trumps Tariff Plan, that economists have warned economic growth and fuel inflation.

There is no price policy only chaos and corruption, Warren said on ABC this week, speaking before the last article on social networks.

China has sought to strengthen ties with neighboring countries in the middle of the climbing of the trade war. XI will visit Vietnam on Monday as it starts a visit to Southeast Asia.

With Reuters and France-Press agency

