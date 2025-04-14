



The woman, who would have her forties, was transported to hospital after having entered work at home. A woman in her forties died shortly after giving birth at home. Northumbria police ran to a property on Byron Avenue, in Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside, after concerns were raised by the North East Ambulance Service (Neas) for a woman and her newborn. Emergency services have established that the woman had entered work and had fallen ill after giving birth on the property. A mother tragically died after falling ill after childbirth at home, while her newborn continues to receive treatment in the hospital. The woman, thought in her forties, fell ill after having entered work in her Boldon mine house in South Tyneside on Saturday. The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has raised concerns and Northumbria police officers rushed to the property to help. The mother and the baby were in a hurry to the hospital, but unfortunately, the woman died shortly after. The baby stays in the hospital for observation, reports The mirror. Police completed a property around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday. Northumbria police confirmed that she did not deal with the death of women as suspect and will prepare a report for the coroner. A force spokesperson said: “At around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, April 12, we received a worrying ambulance service report for the well-being of a woman and a baby at an address in avenue byron in the Boldon region. Join the Daily Record Whatsapp community And get the latest news sent directly to your messages. “The emergency services attended the scene where it was created that a woman had entered work and had fallen ill after childbirth.” “The woman, in her forties, and a newborn baby was transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, the woman died shortly after. “His closest has been informed and our thoughts are very good with his relatives at the moment. “The baby stays in the hospital and has been maintained for observations. “We think that there is no involvement of third parties in the death of women. A report is being prepared for the coroner.” Do not miss the latest news from Around Scotland and beyond-register for our daily newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/new-mum-dies-after-home-35055334 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

