Turkey uses a tool powered by AI which may accuse more people of terrorism without proof

A controversial initiative of artificial intelligence (AI) presented by the Ministry of Justice of Turkey, known as CBS Organizational Prediction Project, has made the alarm among legal experts and human rights defenders. The system, designed to automatically identify potential associations between new case entries and terrorist organizations previously classified in the national judicial database, is criticized for its potential to violate the presumption of innocence and international human rights standards.

The AI ​​tool is integrated into the National Judicial IT system (UYAP) of Turkey with the declared objective of improving the accuracy of legal statistics and reducing human error in data entry. According to an official presentation of April 8 by the Ministry of Justice at a meeting of the parliamentary committee summoned to assess the risks in the use of the AI ​​of the public sector and to explore the need for a legal framework, the model of trans-references with newly seized references with an existing database of recognized terrorist organizations, to automatically point out the inconsistency and to suggest classifications.

Such automation presents serious risks, in particular with regard to the presumption of innocence. Automatic labeling of individuals or legal documents as affiliated with terrorist organizations based on algorithmic inference can equip prejudice. This approach risks introducing systemic prejudices in legal proceedings and could be considered incompatible with fundamental legal principles, including the right to a fair trial.

The CBS organizational prediction tool raises deep legal and ethical issues. By connecting algorithmically individuals or cases to terrorist organizations, the system can effectively “label” people before any judicial examination occurs. Such a marking could create judges of damage and irreversible bias from the start.

The ministry defends the project by emphasizing its administrative advantages, in particular an improved statistical precision and a better relationship of compliance with international organizations such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The CBS project is not an isolated example. The wider AI integration strategy of the Ministry of Judges includes at least eight other projects which can affect international legal standards and human rights.

The Ministry of Justice recognizes that AI systems are only neutral as the data used to train them. Despite this, the large -scale deployment of AI in decision -making systems without total transparency on data sources raises concerns. Own in data sets can lead to discriminatory results, in particular against minority groups. Without robust mechanism to identify and alleviate biases, AI decisions are likely to strengthen existing prejudices.

Although the ministry says that AI is used only for decision -making assistance and not for taking final legal judgments, the influence of these tools on human decision -makers is not trivial. If the judges rely on the outputs of AI without understanding the logic or the data behind them, it compromises the legal principle of the reasoned judgment. The absence of clear explanation mechanisms contradicts international calls to a transparent AI.

AI tools operate on a massive database of court documents, many of which contain very sensitive personal data. Although the ministry claims that the data is anonymized and protected, the risk of re -identification in large sets of data remains. Any violation or abuse of data could counter the turkey laws of the Data Protection Act (KVKK) and international standards such as the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

The deployment of AI in a judicial environment raises the unresolved question of legal responsibility. If an AI system contributes to an unjustified judicial decision, it is not clear whether the responsibility is the responsibility of the developer, the state or the individual judge. This legal ambiguity could leave the victims without effective legal recourse, violating the right to an effective appeal under article 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights (CECH).

Projects such as the “EZ CMLE” initiative, which generates automated summaries of legal texts, and others which offer standard reasoning in the verdicts, could lead to an over-mechanization of the judiciary. While efficiency is improved, it may reduce the depth and nuance of human judicial reasoning. These systems could involuntarily reduce the judiciary to a procedural formality, passing over the principles of human dignity and individual justice.

Some AI projects aim to provide for crime trends or predict organizational affiliations based on historical models. This reflects predictive police systems criticized in other countries to violate privacy and allow racial profiling. Without strict legal guarantees, these practices can undermine protected rights under article 8 of the ECHR.

If AI considerably influences the decisions or initial classifications without clear documentation of its logic, it could undermine the effectiveness of calls. The defendants would have difficulty contesting decisions when the justification is anchored in opaque algorithms, potentially violating the guarantees of fair trial.

The ministry underlines the existence of an internal ethics committee supervising the implementation of AI, but this body operates in the same administrative structure which develops the tools. Independent operation An essential component of democratic responsibility is missing, limiting transparency and increasing the risk of abuse.

At the meeting of the parliamentary committee, Servet GL, director general of information technology at the Ministry of Justice, recognized the limited technical capacity of the limited ministry in the development of AI. He said the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data is currently made up of only 11 technical staff. Although additional management personnel were involved, he admitted that this number was insufficient. Is that enough? No, said GL, noting that if efforts are underway to extend the team by recruiting qualified people, current resources remain limited. He also pointed out that AI can produce beneficial results in the hands of well -intentioned people, but has warned of its potential use when it is operated by those who have a malicious intention.

Dr. Osman Gazi Gutrk, member of the faculty of Galatasaray University, discussed artificial intelligence. He started by displaying the official definition of AI, which was published in the official Gazette in July 2024. One of the most important changes in this period was the definition itself. I could ask 20 different engineers to examine it, and they would all tell me that the definition does not understand any of the systems, said Gartrk. He warned that creating a regulation for AI has focused on a single type and too rigid could lead to unwanted results.

A significant risk in Türkiye is data security in public institutions. Information from institutions that frequently experience database violations is often sold on Dark web markets. On September 12, 2024, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Ualolu, confirmed that personal data of 85 million people had been stolen during the pandemic. The Minister recognized a leak from the health system; However, after an intense reaction, he said there was a misunderstanding and that there was no data leak. In 2015, the Supreme Electoral Council was hacked and information on voters was stolen. In 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry systems was also raped, resulting in the loss of all digital data. According to opposition allegations, the system was restored after a ransom was paid to the pirates.

Turkey was class 117th out of 142 in the World Justice Project Project Index in 2024, lowering a rank compared to the previous year. The index measures the rule of law on the basis of factors such as corruption, fundamental rights and civil and criminal justice.

Minutes of the parliamentary committee meeting on April 8 in Ankara:

