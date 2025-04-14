Us rescue for improbable imran, said PTI





Islamabad:

A silent awareness seems to be born on the PML -N government that the very publicized Washington rescue for the former imprisoned Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is not to come – at least for the moment.

For months, supporters of Imran and Imran cling to hope that a change in the American administration would cause a change in the fortune of their leader.

Social media have buzzed with theories, fueling the idea that one white house call could change the ex-PM fortune. However, recent diplomatic discussions between the PML-N government and the new American management indicate that expectations were too optimistic.

Speaking under the cover of anonymity, a Prime Minister of PML-N thought that Imran “was not even on the” task list “.

The contunding remark sums up not only the atmosphere within the ruling party after a series of commitments with American officials, but also pays cold water in the hopes of PTI as a highly anticipated political rescue of Washington currently seems nowhere on the horizon.

The Minister revealed that the prospect emerged from recent interactions with American officials, who, according to him, told Pakistani counterparts not to take into account the fervor of social media surrounding Imran imprisonment, adding that no official concern had been raised on the issue.

“In our recent interactions, it has become clear that they are not interested in Imran Khan,” said the minister.

“They said I don't even care about social networks,” he said, adding that it was not a problem for them and was not raised at any level.

Currently, Imran remains detained in Adiala prison, facing multiple convictions and ongoing legal proceedings. Despite the fervent campaigns of his party and his supporters, the United States has always maintained a position of non-interference.

In March of this year, the spokesperson for the US State Department, Tammy Bruce, had reiterated this position twice.

On March 19, Bruce refused to comment on “the internal executives of another country” when he was asked that Khan be “languid in prison in the past two years”. Earlier, during a press conference on March 6, when a clarification was requested on the support expected to IMRAN of the American president Donald Trump, the spokesman chose to circumvent the question.

Nevertheless, the rumor mill has remained active, with recent allegations suggesting a meeting between an American delegation and Imran Khan – a complaint immediately rejected by the government.

“No meeting of this type took place, I categorically reject these rumors,” said the parliamentary chief of senator Irfan SiddiquipMl-N in the Senate and president of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, PTI attempts to initiate dialogue with powerful stakeholders would have made little progress. While social media continues to buzz with predictions on the imminent release of Khan or political upheavals, formal canals remain silent and legal misfortunes against him continue tirelessly.

In January, the former besieged power party had finally found the lost key and opened the door to an audience with the chief of staff of the army (COAS) Syed Asim Munnir – a very desired breakthrough that Imran had long sought to resuscitate his sagged political fortunes.

The government's team, however, was quick to deny the meeting, Siddiqui Senator saying that the meeting that was referring was specifically summoned to discuss the security situation and that no “exclusive meeting” was held.

Interestingly, the apparent appearance of PTI to the United States for looking for assistance aroused criticism, in particular given the past rhetoric of Imran.

During his mandate as Prime Minister, Imran had reprimanded Washington, especially after his government said he was ousted by a “foreign conspiracy”.

The apparent anticipation by supporters of the PTI of American support undermines its past story, but the contradiction is not lost for the PML-N government.

So far, the United States has not even offered behind-the-scenes concern about Imran's imprisonment, according to PML-N leaders.

Instead, they say, Washington continues to prioritize regional security, cooperation against terrorism and economic stability in its relations with Islamabad-a position expressed by Bruce by saying “we extend our gratitude to the government of Pakistan” for the arrest of the so-called Isis-K Operators and planned responsible for the death of the 13 years of American services and 160 Afghans Abbey Gate in Afghanistan.

The great value arrest even aroused the praise of President Trump during his speech at the Congress when he said: “And I would like to thank, in particular the government of Pakistan for helping to stop this monster”, “Trump added a lot to the surprise of many of those who thought that Pakistan is no longer relevant to Washington.

