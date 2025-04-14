Does Donald Trump try to conclude an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery?





This story is available exclusively for business subscribers. Become an initiate and start reading now. Do you have an account? Connect. Donald Trump pursues certain media companies. But it is also open to them. It is the suggestion that Trump's ally recently made in Warner Bros. Discovery, which has a bunch of wired chains, including CNN. There is no evidence that WBD has progressed with this suggestion. But the fact that he came at all a long time to you about the state of things in 2025.

Donald Trump has a long history of attack on media societies. But the man who spent years as a television star during great listening hours before becoming president is also very interested in media societies, and the power and influence they could still have.

Which brings us to this New York magazine profile of the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav, written by Trump's biographer Michael Wolff. He says that someone “on Trump's orbit” made some suggestions so that WBD can make Trump happy: offer money, programming or both.

WBD confirmed that a company representative had recently contacted Trump's orbit to ask for advice on how the company could advantageously interact with the White House and improve its Trump Ob odor. The message reported was to examine the example of Amazon and Jeff Bezos by paying Melania Trump $ 40 million to participate in a documentary on herself. Don Jr. could like a hunting and fishing show on the Discovery canal, they said. And that CNN could have more pro-top voices suggested.

It is one of these stories that would have been unimaginable in other presidencies, but which certainly rhymes with what we have seen from Trump and the magnates which want to be on its own side (see: the Amazon / Melania Trump agreement referenced in the extract; as well as the payments to Trump in the trial establishments in force of Disney and Meta). And indeed, a person familiar with the details of this anecdote says that it is correct. (WBD refused to comment, and I also asked the White House, although the head of communications from the White House Steven Cheung has already described Wolff as “a shit bag that puts [who] turned out to be fraud. “)

There is no evidence that WBD acted on one of these suggestions. But it should certainly be noted that last summer, Zaslav said that he was rooted for a president who would allow the media business to consolidate something Joe Biden had opposed. And that the day after Trump's election last fall, Zaslav said he hoped that the new administration “would provide a real positive and accelerated impact on this necessary industry”.

On the other hand, Trump is a frequent CNN critic belonging to WBD, and continued the press organization without success several times. And during his first administration, Trump's antitrust officials continued to prevent AT&T from buying Time Warner, the WBD predecessor company. The media leaders inside and outside Time Warner believe that this costume, which has not succeeded but took years to plead, stems from the disgust of Trump for CNN; Trump Antitrust officials insist that this was not the case.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to specify that he both consumes traditional media and gets angry when he does not flatter him.

Sunday evening, following an episode of “60 minutes” of CBS, Trump displayed a diatriber on his social truth complaining of CBS and commanded the president of the Federal Commission for Communications Brendan Carr to “impose the fines and maximum punishment, which is substantial, for their illegal and illegal behavior”. Carr is currently examining a sale awaiting the owner of CBS Paramount, and Trump is already continuing paramount during another episode of “60 minutes” he does not like.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-warner-bros-discovery-ally-wants-show-pay-2025-04 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos