“ Our democracy is on the ballot '' '

By Shaun Roberts, Director of Campaigns and Digital, to unlock democracy

Our democracy is on the ballot. It is as strong as our desire to fight for it. Vote to protect our democracy in November.

This is what Kamala Harris and the Democrats said to the voters last year on their way to overcome in the 2024 elections. Looking at some of the things that are happening in the United States at the moment, you might think that they were not wrong to say that.

But as an electoral strategy, it did not work, even if a survey showed that 76% of Americans agreed that democracy was threatened.

Perhaps the reason was revealed by another question in the same survey which showed that almost half of the voters estimated that American democracy did not do a good job to represent the American people.

In simple terms, why fight to save something that doesn't work for you?

This feeling of democracy does not work as it is not limited to the United States. We see it here and through Europe. Confidence in politics and institutions is a historic hollow. Almost everywhere, we see a constant increase in authoritarian populism, often fueled by dissatisfaction with the functioning of democracy today.

So what are the defenders of democracy here in the United Kingdom? First, we must recognize a fundamental truth – damage caused to confidence in our democracy are a very important problem. To make democracy again large, we need really important changes.

The most fundamental of these changes is to modify the UKS electoral system, so that people get what they vote for. The seats in Parliament should correspond to the votes expressed by citizens.

Nothing undermines democracy and confidence more than people who do not get for whom they vote. The people should decide on the representation in Parliament, not having their will distorted and distorted by an obsolete electoral system. If a person went to a store and asked for eggs and were received cabbage instead, they would not take it. Why do we support a voting system that always does the same thing?

Changing the electoral system is only the start. A second clear area for change is to draw money largely from our policy. A person, a vote is at the heart of a democracy, but there is a growing suspicion that millions of pounds of donations buy more influence than votes.

A survey carried out to unlock democracy revealed that more than four times more people estimated that party donors had more word to say about government policy than ordinary voters.

This cannot continue. Politicians on all sides can claim as much as they like that they are not influenced by great gifts or expensive gifts and gifts, but voters do not buy it. The power that should terminate with voters has been transferred to large donors and it was the rotten political system that allowed it to occur. We have to withdraw a lot of money from our policy.

The third area is the Chamber of Lords which simply should not exist in a modern political system. The government rightly suppresses the remaining hereditary peers, effectively ending the 1998 Lord reform. But that will always leave us with an unclear, extremely non -representative and fully developed chamber, deciding on the laws of our land. The PMS can continue to appoint party donors and their friends as legislators. It is time for a second elected or partial room.

These three changes benefit from strong public support. They imply practically no cost for the taxpayer. All you need is political will and the desire to better function our democracy for voters.

Making votes associate seats, withdrawing a lot of money from politics and abolishing the House of Lords would be transformational for our democracy. It is the blow in the arm that our democracy desperately needs. It is the way we stop the United Kingdom that potentially slides towards authoritarianism.

This is how we render great democracy again.