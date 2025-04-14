Politics
Make democracy great again: here is how we can restore politics confidence
“ Our democracy is on the ballot '' '
By Shaun Roberts, Director of Campaigns and Digital, to unlock democracy
Our democracy is on the ballot. It is as strong as our desire to fight for it. Vote to protect our democracy in November.
This is what Kamala Harris and the Democrats said to the voters last year on their way to overcome in the 2024 elections. Looking at some of the things that are happening in the United States at the moment, you might think that they were not wrong to say that.
But as an electoral strategy, it did not work, even if a survey showed that 76% of Americans agreed that democracy was threatened.
Perhaps the reason was revealed by another question in the same survey which showed that almost half of the voters estimated that American democracy did not do a good job to represent the American people.
In simple terms, why fight to save something that doesn't work for you?
This feeling of democracy does not work as it is not limited to the United States. We see it here and through Europe. Confidence in politics and institutions is a historic hollow. Almost everywhere, we see a constant increase in authoritarian populism, often fueled by dissatisfaction with the functioning of democracy today.
So what are the defenders of democracy here in the United Kingdom? First, we must recognize a fundamental truth – damage caused to confidence in our democracy are a very important problem. To make democracy again large, we need really important changes.
The most fundamental of these changes is to modify the UKS electoral system, so that people get what they vote for. The seats in Parliament should correspond to the votes expressed by citizens.
Nothing undermines democracy and confidence more than people who do not get for whom they vote. The people should decide on the representation in Parliament, not having their will distorted and distorted by an obsolete electoral system. If a person went to a store and asked for eggs and were received cabbage instead, they would not take it. Why do we support a voting system that always does the same thing?
Changing the electoral system is only the start. A second clear area for change is to draw money largely from our policy. A person, a vote is at the heart of a democracy, but there is a growing suspicion that millions of pounds of donations buy more influence than votes.
A survey carried out to unlock democracy revealed that more than four times more people estimated that party donors had more word to say about government policy than ordinary voters.
This cannot continue. Politicians on all sides can claim as much as they like that they are not influenced by great gifts or expensive gifts and gifts, but voters do not buy it. The power that should terminate with voters has been transferred to large donors and it was the rotten political system that allowed it to occur. We have to withdraw a lot of money from our policy.
The third area is the Chamber of Lords which simply should not exist in a modern political system. The government rightly suppresses the remaining hereditary peers, effectively ending the 1998 Lord reform. But that will always leave us with an unclear, extremely non -representative and fully developed chamber, deciding on the laws of our land. The PMS can continue to appoint party donors and their friends as legislators. It is time for a second elected or partial room.
These three changes benefit from strong public support. They imply practically no cost for the taxpayer. All you need is political will and the desire to better function our democracy for voters.
Making votes associate seats, withdrawing a lot of money from politics and abolishing the House of Lords would be transformational for our democracy. It is the blow in the arm that our democracy desperately needs. It is the way we stop the United Kingdom that potentially slides towards authoritarianism.
This is how we render great democracy again.
The left foot forward does not have the support of large companies or billionaires. We are counting on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.
You can support hard -hitting journalism which is the right to report, provides a forum for the debate among the progressives and covers the stories that other media ignore. Make a donation today.
|
Sources
2/ https://leftfootforward.org/2025/04/make-democracy-great-again-heres-how-we-can-restore-trust-in-politics/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why everyone looks closely
- Patrick Kinahan: Utah Hockey Club -S players confess love for Utah
- Americans in London reacts on Trump's visit to the UK
- Did NYPD published Trump's real size and weight? Complaints to verify the facts
- Syria have more freedom after Assad, but can they miss you soon? | | | |]BBC News
- PM Modi, Elon Musk discuss a huge potential for technology and innovation collaboration
- IUP Damestnis mentioned in the first set NCAA DII Atlantic Region Rankings
- San Francisco has coincided with 119 years since the 1906 earthquake with annual traditions – Golden Gate Xpress
- The Turkish deputy FM discusses the oil, the peace process …
- Stanford's football stadium has become a home for softball
- The signature of the life of a detergent distant planet suggests examination
- How former nonprofits at RFK Jr. are undermining his measles reaction