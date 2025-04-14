Donald Trump's approval rating slips from republican polls





President Donald Trump's approval notes slip into the surveys carried out by or on behalf of the organizations aligned by the Republicans.

Two recent surveys adapted to the GOP show Trump with a net negative approval rating, while a republican survey reports the lowest net score of the president of his second mandate.

Why it matters

Surveys suggest that some of Trump's policies, including costs to reduce costs and pricing plans, prove to be unpopular to voters.

President Donald Trump pronounces remarks at a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House on April 10, 2025, in Washington DC

A TIPP Insights survey led for the League of American Workers, published on Sunday, showed that 50% of registered voters disappear the work that Trump does as president, against 43% who approve. This gives the Republican a clear approval rating of less than 7 points.

The ballot was led from April 7 to 9 among 1,570 recorded voters and the results have an error margin of more or less 2.5 percentage points.

In a previous TIPP / League of American Workers survey in March, Trump obtained a net approval rating of less than 5 points (48% disapprove, 43% Approit).

The American workers' league says that it pleads for workers instead of unions, who, according to him, were “completely captured by the Democratic Party [sic] And a radical program to cringe. “”

Another survey, conducted by the republican polls group RMG Research for the Napolitan News Service, shows Trump with a net approval of more than 1 point (approves 49%, 48% disapprove).

It is the lowest net score of the president in survey by Napolitan News and RMG Research this year and down compared to the more-12 score that he recorded in mid-February (55% Approit, 43% disapprove).

The most recent survey was carried out from April 2 to 10 among 3,000 registered voters. The margin of error is more or less 1.8 percentage points.

RMG Research was founded by the republican survey Scott Rasmussen, which also created the Rasmussen survey company.

Rasmussen reports that its eponymous founder left in 2013, has long been criticized for biases, with results often perceived as leaning towards republican candidates.

Elsewhere, a daily survey of monitoring Rasmussen reports also shows that the notation of Trump's approval. Friday, the tracker showed that 50% of probable voters disapprove of Trump's work, while 48% approve.

Although this marks a slight increase in relation to the approval of 47% recorded on Thursday, it remains below the basic line of 50% of the approval that Trump previously maintained throughout his second mandate, reaching 54% in mid-February.

Rasmussen also reports that a majority of Americans (52%) disappear Trump's pricing plans, against 43% who approve. This survey of 1,096 probable voters was carried out from April 7 to 9 and has a margin of error of more or less 3 percentage points.

The Rasmussen Daily Tracking Poll Surveys 300 probable voters per night and reports results according to a five -day rolling average. The sampling margin for the complete sample of 1,500 probable voters is more or less 2.5 percentage points.

What people say

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Center on American policy at the University College of London, previously declared in Newsweek: “Trump has not deserved many supporters with his management of the tariff situation. It is not only the policy that seems to interrupt voters but also the apparent lack of strategy, impulsive decision -making and the incompatible messaging of the White House.

“Trump has long built his mark on being a negotiator master and a wise businessman. However, the last days have brought this image hard.”

What happens next

It remains to be seen whether Trump's approval rating will change in the coming weeks, especially since the president has granted exclusions from major prices on smartphones, computers and other electronics largely imported from China.

