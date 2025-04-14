China President Xi Jinping says no winner in the trade war





Chinese chief Xi Jinping said that no one wins in a trade war when he launched a diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia, presenting China as a stability force, unlike the American president Donald Trump on the prices, Although Trump has interrupted certain prices, he maintained 145% of tasks on China, the second world economy. “There are no winners in a trade war or a pricing war,” Xi wrote in an editorial published jointly in the official Vietnamese and Chinese media. Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the left, shakes the hand of the President of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Tran Thanh Man, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday April 14, 2025. (Athit PerawongMetha / Pool Photo via AP) (AP) “Our two countries should resolutely protect the multilateral trading system, industrial channels and stable global supply and an open and cooperative international environment.” XI's visit allows China to show in Southeast Asia is a “superpower responsible for the way that contrasts with the way in which the United States under President Donald Trump presents worldwide,” said Nguyen Khac Giang, a scholarship holder invited to the Institute of Iseasyusof Ishak in Singapore. While Trump said he respects Xi, he interpreted the meeting between the two Asian leaders as a sign that they were trying to put the United States in a disadvantage on trade. Speaking of the journalists of the Oval Office, Trump said that China and Vietnam try “to understand how to screw the United States of America”. Vietnamese secretary of the Communist Party in LAM, right and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the left, examines the honor custody of the presidential palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday April 14, 2025. (Luong Thai Linh / Pool Photo via AP) (AP) XI was welcomed on the Tarmac by the president of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, at the start of his two -day visit, a mark of honor not often given to visitors, said Nguyen Thanh Trung, professor of Vietnamese studies at the University of Fulbright Vietnam. Although XI’s trip was probably scheduled earlier, it became important due to the tariff struggle between China and the United States. The visit offers a path for Beijing to strengthen its alliances and find solutions for the high commercial barrier that the United States has imposed on Chinese exports. Vietnam and China have signed a series of memorandums in areas such as strengthening cooperation in supply chains, rail development and environmental protection, according to the associated images of signed documents. Panic to Wall Street like Trump announces new prices Nhan Dan, the official spokesperson for the Vietnam Communist Party, said that China and Vietnam accelerate an 8 billion US dollars railway project connecting the two countries in an approved agreement in February. Vietnam is experienced to balance its relations with the United States and China. It is managed under a communist system with a single party like China, but has had a solid relationship with the United States. In 2023, it was the only country that received both US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in China. That year, he also improved the United States at his highest diplomatic level, such as China and Russia.

