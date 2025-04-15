President Trump is again 60 minutes again





The CBS Newsmagazine 60 minutes is not easily goes for President Trump and the commander -in -chief remarks.

Trump continued the program on Sunday in an article on social networks after seeing two critical stories about his management of the Russian-Ukraine war and his proposal to annex Greenland.

Almost every week, 60 minutes, which is continued for billions of dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 presidential election with their interview with the candidate for the faulty presidential president Kamala Harris, mentions the name of Trump in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this weekend, the broadcasts all, wrote Trump.

Trump continued CBS for $ 20 billion, saying that changes in an interview of 60 minutes with the president of the vice of the time, Harris, broadcast in October, equipped themselves with elections interference.

The president and the other conservatives reprimanded CBS after revealing that 60 minutes producing Harris blurred the answer to a question on Biden's administrations, the treatment of the War of Israel-Hamas.

But experts in the 1st amendment called the frivolous case. Journalism organizations generally publish interviews for conciseness and clarity. However, Trump asked for a lot of money to settle the case. The president of the FCC, Brendan Carr, also launched an investigation into CBS News on the program.

They are not a news program, but a dishonest political agent simply disguised as news, and must be responsible for what they have done and do, said Trump in his post. They should lose their license!

CBS did not comment immediate on the Trumps post.

The legal dispute has become an obstacle to the capacity of paramount globals to conclude a merger agreement of $ 8 billion with Skydance Media.

While the leaders of Paramount have discussed the presidents' trial, leadership at CBS News firmly opposed any capitulation, fearing that it had the reputation of 60 minutes and to weaken the journalism institutions as a whole.

60 minutes have not fallen since Trump targeted the program, which continued to aggressively cover its administration policies.

On Sunday, the program featured the correspondent Scott Pelleys interviewed with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kryvyi Rih, his hometown, where last week was killed on a playground in a missile attack. They discussed American support in Ukraine, war and Zelenskys, Trump administration at the Oval Office.

Zelensky said he had 100% hatred for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine. He also invited Trump to visit Ukraine to study damage to his country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2025-04-14/president-trump-tees-off-on-60-minutes-again-threatens-cbs-broadcast-licenses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos