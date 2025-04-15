The UN calls on Trump to exempt the poorest countries of reciprocal prices | Price





The United Nations Trade and Development Branch, UNCTAD, calls on Donald Trump to exempt the poorest and smallest countries in the world of reciprocal prices or risk serious economic damage.

In a report published on Monday, UNCTAD identifies 28 nations that the American president opposed a higher rate rate than the basic line of 10% despite each representation of less than 0.1% of the American trade deficit.

These include Laos, which should face a price of 48%; Mauritius, on 40%; And the Myanmar, to strike with 45%, despite the realization of a devastating earthquake.

The White House has shocked many developing countries with the punitive rate rates announced this month.

Trump said rival savings had looted, plundered, raped, looted the United States with unfair commercial practices, and he wanted to create a fair playground.

UNCTAD said many targeted countries with high tariff rates were unlikely to be a threat to the world's largest economy, given their small size and their modest export levels.

The White House last week put higher rate rates on a break for 90 days, after having triggered chaos on the global financial markets, leaving a 10% levy in place in all areas.

But the official position of the administrations remains that the reciprocal rate rates will come into force, subject to negotiations.

The 90 -day current break presents an opportunity to reassess the way in which small vulnerable economies, including the least developed countries, are treated, said UNCUCDAD.

It is an essential moment to consider exempting them from prices that offer little or no advantages for American trade policy, but the risk of causing serious economic harm.

CNUCDADS analysis said that many of these savings were so small that they were likely to generate little demand for American exports, even if they lowered the prices because the White House seems demanding.

Malawi, faced with 18% of prices, bought only $ 27 million in US exports last year; Mozambique, which faces 16% of prices, $ 150 million; Cambodia, set at 49% of prices, $ 322 million.

UNCTEDS experts added that 36 of these small and poor countries were likely to generate less than 1% of the total of American prices income, even if the United States was not reducing imports as prices took effect.

Part of the logic of the tariff policy aims to reduce manufacturing jobs to the United States. But for several small countries, their main exports are agricultural products, for which the United States is unlikely to find substitutes elsewhere and even less to develop a national industry.

The CNUCD has highlighted the $ 150 million vanilla imported from Madagascar, nearly $ 800 million in cocoa from Côte d'Ivoire and 200 million dollars in Cocoa from Ghana.

With Madagascar, which was to face 47% of prices, for example, the report indicates that the main impact on the United States was probably higher prices for consumers.

Some of the countries affected by 10% prices and had to face higher rates when the break is finished was previously beneficiary of an American policy called African Growth and Opportunity Act.

The program had been in place since 2000 and gave the countries of the sub -Saharan countries an access without tariff to the American markets in order to encourage economic development. Up to 32 countries were eligible, before Trumps' announcement, seems to have torn the program.

The financial markets and manufacturers of developing countries continue to fight with the changing nature of American trade policy.

Trump has sowed new confusion during the weekend, seeming to review an announcement made on Friday, that some high-tech products, including laptops, would be exempt from prices.

In an article on his social media site Truth Social on Sunday, the president said that no one was going out and the administration would investigate the entire supply chain of electronics.

