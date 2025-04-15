Trump and his administrator make fun of the Supreme Court. Here is why





President Donald Trump and his administration act as if they did not need to listen to the Supreme Court – even going so far as to publicly claim that the High Court told them that it had no obligation to send a man whom they illegally sent to the infamous torture prison of El Salvador.

Trump suggested that last week, he would comply with the unanimous decision of the High Court ordering him to “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who previously said that Trump officials said in Salvador following an “administrative error”. Abrego Garcia, who fled the violence of gangs in Salvador and came to the United States in 2011, had previously obtained a “protection against withdrawal” order which specifically prohibits its expulsion in this country. He has never been criminally charged.

“If the Supreme Court said they brought someone, I would do it,” said Trump. “I respect the Supreme Court.”

Trump and his administration, however, have changed their air and do not deliberately comply with the court orders for several dark reasons, according to three people familiar with the situation.

There are many civil servants in the White House and the Trump government who do not want to give the media information what they considered as a “victory” or a “scalp”, according to sources. On the practical and legal level, Trump aid and lieutenants fear that complying too easily or quickly for judicial orders – or perhaps even at all – will open the valves to other challenges and allegations of regular procedure by other migrants that the Trump administration has sent to prison in Salvador, a person close to Trump and a head of the Tell Rolling Stone administration. They prefer to define the previous one that if he does not return a person to a foreign gulag, this person stays there, whatever happens.

Aside from the reasons, the administration ultimately makes an authoritarian shocking argument with few parallels in American history: that he can send to anyone, American soil, to a foreign prison, and no court can ensure the return of the person. Indeed, Trump again thought about sending American citizens on Monday – “local” criminals, as he said – to El Salvador.

“They simply say:” Hey, look, if we came out someone from the United States, there is nothing that you can do to make us recover this person, “explains Patrick Jaicomo, civil rights stakeholder at the central-law institute for justice.

Jaicomo notes that the hundreds of migrants Trump sent to Salvador were not expelled. “They are made inflicted on it,” he says. “They are in fact sent in one of the most notoriously dangerous prisons on the planet, without regular procedure, without any sentence, with apparently indefinite terms.”

Last week, the Supreme Court dominated by the Conservatives was unanimously linked with a lower court which had ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” the return of Abrego Garcia to the United States “the order will properly require that the government” Facilitating “its case of Abrego Garcia, it would not have been registered in El Salvador”. 9-0 Opinion.

During the weekend, the Trump administration told a lower court that Garcia Garcia was “living and secure” at the El Salvador terrorism confinement center, the infamous mega-prison known as Cecot. The administration declared separately in court that the judge would not have the right to demand that the officials guarantee the release of Abrego Garcia in the Salvador and bring it back in the United States, the administration argued that the Supreme Court had not ordered the release of Abrego Garcia – and that it would be unconstitutional to do so.

His administration also argued that the order of “protection against the dismissal” of Abrego Garcia was now zero that the officials decided that the man was a member of a gang that the president deemed a terrorist organization. And Trump's administration has also rejected the idea that it should share details on the conditions or the financial agreement under which El Salvador imprisoned the migrants he sent.

“We won the Supreme Court affair, clearly, 9-0,” Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller said on Monday morning. He challenged the government's previous conduct in several judicial files according to which Abrego Garcia had been wrongly removed: “He was not wrongly sent to Salvador. He was the right person sent to the right place.”

In an oval office photo session with the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele on Monday, Trump and Miller – with the Attorney General Pam Bondi – continued to claim that the administration won at the Supreme Court, the two suitable that the decision was 9-0 “in our favor.” Miller said that the High Court concluded that “no district court had the power to force the United States's foreign policy function”, while Bondi said that the United States had to restore to bringing Abrego Garcia if El Salvador had published it first.

Bukele insisted that he did not give up and could not abandon Abrego Garcia. “How can I get a terrorist smuggling in the United States?” He said. “I don't have the power to return it to the United States.”

Trump and his administration clearly do not care about the reality of the case of Abrego Garcia, namely that it was legally in the United States, that it has never been accused of a crime and that the Supreme Court judged that the government should bring it back.

“They would like to release a criminal in our country,” Trump told Bukele on Monday, speaking of the media. “They are sick people.”

